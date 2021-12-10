• Javarrea Pouncy, a 28-year-old Coushatta, La., police officer, was suspended after he was accused of using a patrol car while off duty to illegally hunt deer at night with three other men and was charged with hunting without a license, state wildlife officials said.

• Guido Russo, an Italian dentist who faces fraud charges after he presented a fake arm made out of silicone for a mandatory covid-19 vaccine shot, said he got a real shot a day later and added that, while his mandate protest failed, the vaccine "is the best weapon we have against this terrible disease."

• Jenna Ryan, 50, of Frisco, Texas, sentenced to 60 days in jail for her role in the riot and storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, said on social media that she plans to use her time behind bars away from junk food and alcohol to do yoga and cardio exercise in a bid to lose 30 pounds.

• George Cambi, 21, a Georgia man convicted of street racing in Austell in 2019 when his car collided with a vehicle not involved in the race, killing two people, will serve 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal, prosecutors said.

• Carrie Johnson, 33, the wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 57, gave birth to a healthy daughter at a London hospital, the couple's second child together and at least the fifth child for the prime minister, who has been married three times.

• Jadon Hardiman, 18, charged with fatally shooting a man and wounding two others during an argument at a high school basketball game in Humboldt, Tenn., pleaded innocent to first-degree murder and several weapons charges, authorities said.

• Zyheim Butcher, 19, of Bastrop, La., faces first-degree murder and other counts after being accused in a campus shooting during homecoming week at Grambling State University that left one person dead and six wounded, authorities said.

• Tommy Wooten, sheriff of Pasquotank County, N.C., said an unidentified high school student was taken into custody after he was found carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 rifle with a loaded magazine and marijuana on a school bus in Elizabeth City.

• Lynlee Renick, accused of fatally shooting her husband at his exotic snake breeding business in New Florence, Mo., to access the proceeds from a $1 million life insurance policy, faces life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder, prosecutors said.