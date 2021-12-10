Italy hits Amazon with $1.3B penalty for antitrust breach

Amazon has been hit with a nearly $1.3 billion fine by Italy's chief antitrust watchdog for abusing its "dominant" market position to boost its logistics service. It's the latest European regulatory action against a big technology company.

The Italian Competition Authority said Thursday that Amazon violated antitrust rules by favoring online sellers that used its logistics service, Fulfillment by Amazon. The e-commerce giant tethered the use of the service to such benefits as the use of its Prime label, the regulator said, which allows sellers to participate in events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day, and sell to millions of Prime customers.

"The investigation showed that such benefits are crucial to gain visibility, to boost sales and, in turn, to the success of sellers' offers on Amazon," the agency said in a news release.

The penalty is among the most severe levied against a tech giant under a growing antitrust crackdown in Europe, where officials are close to finalizing a bill to rein in anticompetitive activities by some of the world's most powerful companies. The fine, regulators said, reflects the "seriousness" of the impact from Amazon's "abusive strategy."

Amazon told The Washington Post it would appeal, saying in an email that the proposed fine and remedies were "unjustified and disproportionate." The company stressed that its fulfillment service is "completely optional" and that the majority of third-party sellers on its marketplace do not use it. It also highlighted its "Seller Fulfilled Prime" service, which offers sellers the benefits of Prime while handling logistics themselves.

"More than half of all annual sales on Amazon in Italy come from [small businesses], and their success is at the heart of our business model," Amazon said in a statement. "Small and medium-sized businesses have multiple channels to sell their products both online and offline: Amazon is just one of those options."

Amazon's founder and chairman, Jeff Bezos, owns The Post.

As part of the decision, the regulator ordered Amazon to expand the benefits and visibility enjoyed by Fulfillment by Amazon customers to all third-party sellers on its Italian marketplace that use outside fulfillment options that meet certain standards. Amazon will have to define and publish these standards within a year, overseen by a "monitoring trustee," the agency said.

"This is another step up in the raging heavyweight battle between Big Tech and European regulators, with Amazon and Apple front and center," said Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities. "The fines and regulatory pressure on Amazon and its tech brethren are only increasing, with the EU crackdown from Brussels casting a dark shadow into 2022 for Big Tech."

The penalty is the second Amazon has incurred from the Italian regulator this month. The previous fine, over Amazon and Apple's efforts to limit the supply of Apple and Beats products, was $77 million.

In July, the European Union hit Amazon with a record $887 million fine for violating the bloc's data protection laws. Amazon is also seeking to settle two antitrust investigations by the European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, to avoid further fines and orders to alter its business practices, Reuters recently reported.

It's exactly this kind of behavior that the European Union seeks to curb with its Digital Markets Act. The legislation would require "gatekeeper platforms" to allow businesses to access data they generate on a tech platform and prevent companies from giving their own services a boost over rivals.

U.S. lawmakers are pursuing similar paths amid a bipartisan push to rein in big technology companies. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation in October that would make it illegal for Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook to give preference to their own services.

Amazon also is facing a Federal Trade Commission complaint alleging it failed to adequately distinguish between ads and organic search results, The Post reported. More than a quarter of search results on Amazon are paid ads, according to the complaint filed Wednesday by the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions. But because the company doesn't clearly label sponsored results, Amazon could be "unlawfully deceiving" customers into clicking on them without knowing.