Jobless-aid claims sink to 52-year low

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year's coronavirus recession.

Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of initial applications, which smooths out large swings in the data, dropped to 218,750. That's the lowest since March of last year.

Seasonal volatility likely contributed to last week's drop as the Labor Department adjusted the numbers to reflect job market fluctuations around the holidays, said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. Before seasonal adjustments, claims actually rose by nearly 64,000 to almost 281,000.

Still, Stanley said in a research note that "the underlying trend remains downward and should be lower than it was prior to the pandemic. ... The unfilled demand for workers is much larger than it was then and layoffs appear to be noticeably lower."

Continuing claims for state benefits rose to 1.99 million in the week that ended Nov. 27, up 38,000 from the week before.

Most states reported increases in unadjusted claims last week, led by California, Texas and New York.

Rising prices and the coronavirus continue to complicate the pace of business activity and hiring. Job growth last month registered its smallest gain this year as widespread labor shortages persist.



















Weekly claims, a proxy for layoffs, have fallen steadily most of the year since topping 900,000 one week in early January. They are now below the 220,000-a-week level typical before the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy in March 2020; covid-19 forced consumers to stay home as a health precaution and businesses to close or reduce hours and to lay off staff. In March and April last year, employers shed 22.4 million jobs.

Huge amounts of government aid and the rollout of vaccines helped revive the economy and the job market by giving Americans the confidence and financial wherewithal to go on a shopping spree, often online, for goods such as lawn furniture and coffee makers. Since April last year, the United States has regained nearly 18.5 million jobs. But the economy is still 3.9 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020 and the prospects for the economy remain vulnerable to covid variants such as omicron.

Until Sept. 6, the federal government had supplemented state unemployment insurance programs by paying an extra payment of $300 a week and extending benefits to gig workers and to those who were out of work for six months or more. Including the federal programs, the number of Americans receiving some form of jobless aid peaked at more than 33 million in June 2020.

The Labor Department reported last week that employers added a disappointing 210,000 jobs last month. But the report also showed that the unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low of 4.2% from 4.6% in October.

And the department reported Wednesday that employers posted a near-record 11 million job openings in October, paced by a 254,000 jump in the accommodation and food services industries. These sectors were pummeled by the pandemic but have recovered a bit as cases caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus showed signs of easing.

The job openings data was collected well before the emergence of the omicron variant. Still, the level of turnover in the labor market suggests that job seekers have more power and greater prospects than they have had in many years. Most economists expect hiring to remain healthy in the months ahead.

The Wednesday report also said that 4.2 million people quit their jobs -- just off the September record of 4.4 million -- a sign that they are confident enough in their prospects to look for something better.

The high quits numbers are a reflection of what is perhaps the most worker-friendly climate in decades, as workers have the ability to sort through near record levels of job postings and many employers are hungry to hire.

But there are catches: While average wages have gone up significantly in the past year, price increases from inflation have largely wiped out the significance of those gains for many people, at least so far.

Child and family care pressures stemming from the pandemic remain for many people. And in-person work -- particularly jobs that rely on interaction with customers or large numbers of people -- remains complicated by public health concerns.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in November, approaching February 2020's 3.5% rate, but there are still about 4 million fewer people employed now compared with February 2020.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press, by Jordan Yadoo of Bloomberg News (TNS), by Nelson D. Schwartz of The New York Times and by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post.