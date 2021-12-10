Knights find mark in half-court heave

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Ron Harper Jr.'s dad hit plenty of big shots in a career that included five NBA titles, so perhaps it was no surprise that Harper told his Rutgers teammates he'd send them home winners against No. 1 Purdue.

He backed up his words with the most stunning shot of the young college hoops season.

Harper hit a buzzer-beater from just inside half court, and Rutgers shocked Purdue in its first-ever game as the nation's No. 1 team, winning 70-68 on Thursday night.

Harper finished with a career-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds in a do-it-all performance for the Scarlet Knights (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who beat the top-ranked team for the first time in program history.

"When you go on the road, you gotta be 10 points better than somebody, because if you allow it to be close, crazy things can happen," Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. "Obviously, that was a once-in-a-lifetime shot, but we allowed it to be close."

Purdue had gone ahead 68-67 on a layup by Trevion Williams with 4 seconds left. With no timeouts, Mawot Mag inbounded the ball to Harper, who dribbled across the half-court line and let it fly from the big "R" logo. The ball rattled through as time expired and Rutgers fans stormed the court.

"I huddled these guys up, and I'm like, God forbid they score, give me the ball, and I'm going to send them home," said Harper, a 6-6 senior who came in averaging 14.8 points per game. "Mawot found me quickly and I was able to cut up the court in like three seconds and I threw one up."

Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Purdue (8-1, 1-1), which was a unanimous No. 1 in this week's AP Top 25, the program's first time atop the poll. Its stay will be brief.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 13.1 seconds. Harper hit a turnaround jumper to put Rutgers ahead 67-66, its first lead since early in the second half.

NO. 5 GONZAGA 80,

MERRIMACK 55

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Drew Timme scored 22 points, making all eight of his shots, and Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Merrimack.

Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Julian Strawther added 15 points for Gonzaga (8-2), which has won 57 consecutive home games -- the longest streak in the nation and a program record.

Jordan Minor scored 17 points and Ziggy Reid had 16 for Merrimack (4-7), which is in the third season of its transition to Division I and was playing a ranked opponent for the first time.

NO. 23 SETON HALL 64,

NO. 7 TEXAS 60

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jared Rhoden scored 18 points and made the go-ahead basket as Seton Hall beat Texas for its second win this season over a top-10 team.

Cold-shooting Bryce Aiken scored five of his 10 points in the final minute, including a clutch three-pointer, as the Pirates (8-1) won their fifth consecutive game. Seton Hall also has an impressive road win at then-No. 4 Michigan on Nov. 16.

Alexis Yetna added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Seton Hall in a game that was part of the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle. Myles Cale had 10 points and Tyrese Samuel came off the bench to grab 11 rebounds.

Tre Mitchell had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds for Texas (6-2).

NO. 17 IOWA STATE 73,

IOWA 53

AMES, Iowa -- Izaiah Brockington had 29 points and 10 rebounds as No. 17 Iowa State dominated rival Iowa in a victory.

Brockington made his first nine shots and finished 11 for 14 from the floor to help the surprising Cyclones (9-0) remain undefeated after going 2-22 last season.

Tyrese Hunter added 11 points for Iowa State.

Jordan Bohannon scored 17 for the Hawkeyes (7-3), who shot just 27% and have lost three in a row. Iowa was averaging 90.1 points per game.