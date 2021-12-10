Let's Eat | Restaurant News: 641.DELI, Eat My Catfish, Texas Roadhouse, Urban Cellar Winery and more

Welcome to your tastiest source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we'll highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene.

641.DELI

Fayetteville residents can now enjoy a lunch made from locally sourced ingredients at the Fayetteville Public Library.

641.DELI is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in part of the space added during the library's 100,000-square-foot expansion project.

The eatery's name originates from the Dewey Decimal System's call number for cookbooks, according to a library news release.

Located near the entrance facing School Avenue, 641.DELI offers a menu of sandwiches, soups, salads and snacks designed to provide quality, affordable meals to the community.

Sandwiches, both hot and cold, range from $4 to $9 while a meal of rice, beans and other vegetables costs $1.

"The goal is to have something for literally everyone, no matter their economic status or preferences," said David Johnson, FPL executive director.

"The idea of an FPL deli came from touring other libraries, as well as an issue we often saw in our original building – patrons, especially families with little kids, would end their library visit around lunchtime," Johnson said. "The 641.DELI is here to serve our whole community, but we especially hope it encourages visitors to plan an extended library stay."

"The kitchen at FPL is every chef's dream," said Matt Eiler, the library's manager of food services. "I've been working in here since August getting the deli ready to open, and I look forward to sharing it with the community. The staff and I have been busy developing homemade sauces and pickled items, such as kimchi and mixed vegetables, so I think we're going to give the public a really fun and unique dining experience."

Visit faylib.org/641-deli for a peek at the full deli menu.

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish plans to open a location near Rogers' Pinnacle Hills Promenade this month.

The location at 2011 S. Promenade Blvd. will be the Arkansas-based seafood restaurant's third Northwest Arkansas store, according to a news release.

There are currently Eat My Catfish locations in Fayetteville and Siloam Springs, in addition to Benton, Conway, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Texas Roadhouse

A new Texas Roadhouse in Rogers held a public ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at the Pleasant Grove exit.

The steakhouse chain is now open at 2922 S. 26th St., near Duluth Trading Company and A.G. Russell Knives.

Customers can stop by from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Urban Cellar Winery

Urban Cellar Winery held a grand opening event in north Fayetteville earlier this week.

The winery and tasting room located near the Fayetteville Athletic Club at 2901 E. Zion Road can be booked for private events and winemaking sessions, according to its website.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know.

