Must be responsible

The Constitution of the United States of America begins with the simple phrase, "We the People." From that introduction, it compresses all of the rights and processes whereby former colonial subjects shall govern themselves and be responsible for the preservation of our collective freedom. It encompasses the entire document and establishes the people of the new nation as the sovereign.

Every sentence must have a subject, and every paragraph must have a point. That is why the Second Amendment begins with "A well-regulated militia ... ."

Regulation meant the same in 1789 as it means today. In response to Jaime Land's guest commentary in the Dec. 6 Democrat-Gazette, yes, we have the right to keep and bear arms, but we also have the right to regulate the circumstances under which we do. Responsible gun ownership comes about because of responsible gun legislation.

We the People, as a majority, in poll after poll, recognize that fact.

SAM EMERSON

Fayetteville

The American dream

More money for the rich, more ammo for the gun owners, and more unwanted and food-insecure children for the working class. These are the problems today's Republican Party are seeking to address. Of course, once those unwanted, food-insecure children reach 18, they are going to need the money, guns, and ammo, so you can't say they don't have a plan. Perhaps not the best plan.

But in the meantime, they will have extra cash for that Carnival cruise to Cabo or a big night out gambling in Pine Bluff, and the freezer will be fully stocked with delicious duck and venison. The American dream fully realized, if only for a few, today's Republican Party.

ANDY BRANTON

Little Rock

Eliminate those taxes

Has even one legislator ever asked you what taxes you would like to see disappear? No? Well, over the years not one legislator, Democrat or Republican, has ever asked me that question. However, as an average taxpayer in Arkansas, I want taxes on every food purchase and that damn personal property tax to disappear. You know, that tax you pay every year on something you paid taxes on when you originally purchased it. That never-ending yearly tax you pay as long as you own personal property such as your car, truck, SUV, motorcycles, boats, etc.

With all of the special sessions called and legislators' personal agendas, I want the legislators to totally eliminate taxes on food and the outrageous personal property tax. Do something meaningful for your constituents: Eliminate these endless taxes.

DOROTHY HUGHES

Benton