Little Rock district's 6-year superintendent to retire at end of school year; 'running to my family,' Mike Poore says in emotional letter

Mike Poore, the highly energized superintendent of the Little Rock School District since 2016, announced Thursday that he will retire from the nearly 21,000-student district at the end of this school year to spend more time with his family.

Poore, 60, revealed his plans at a School Board meeting during which he met for about 20 minutes with the board in a closed executive session and then returned to the public forum to read a letter he had prepared that started out saying, "Dear LRSD Family."

"This letter is to share my intent to retire at the end of this contract," he said.

The contract, which was just amended last month to give Poore a $36,000 raise to an annual salary of $270,000, ends June 30.

By the time he serves out his contract, Poore will be the longest-serving Little Rock School District superintendent since Floyd Parsons who was superintendent from 1961 to 1972.

"I am not running from this school district, but instead running to my family," Poore continued, noting that he not only has a grandchild he wants to see but also that he wants to take part in the lives of his adult children as well as the lives and activities of his parents.

Poore's children live in South Carolina, Virginia and Arizona. He also has two children whom he refers to as "bonus kids" who live in Louisiana and Bentonville.

"Finally I want something different for me and Marianne," Poore continued, referring to his wife. "It takes a great deal of sacrifice to be married to a guy like me. Marianne and I want to go and do!"

Poore said that he plans to work with the School Board "to create a very thoughtful transition and will serve as long as needed."

His voice cracking with emotion at times, Poore said that he has had many days with tears as he thought through the retirement plans.

"I have had even more smiles, laughs and a heart pumping with pride as I thought back on all the stories we created and accomplishments we achieved together."

He acknowledged his work in school districts in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Sheridan, Colo.; and Bentonville, where he had been superintendent for five years when he was recruited by Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key to be the state-appointed executive of what was then the state-controlled Little Rock district.

The district was returned to the control of a local School Board elected in November and December 2020.

Poore called the board members exceptional people and he also praised his administrative leaders and school staffs.

"The combo of these educational leaders with this committed Board will be a winning hand for years to come," he said.

He said that his often-used phrase "the power of us," "is just perfect for Little Rock."

Poore's tenure in the district has included a lot of highs and lows.

The district has had to cut millions of dollars in expenses over several years to offset the loss of about $37 million a year in state desegregation funding and loss of student enrollment. Staff positions have been cut almost annually and school campuses such as Woodruff, Franklin, David O. Dodd and Henderson have been closed and some sold, with others re-purposed.

Even Thursday's meeting in which Poore announced his retirement included a discussion on proposals to close and/or reconfigure still more campuses as soon as the 2022-23 school year.

The district in Poore's tenure and while the district was under state control also saw disputes with employees that led to a teacher sick-out and a one-day strike and threats of other job actions.

Also during his tenure, the district had to turn on a dime, beginning in March 2020 and continuing to the present, to provide technology and instruction to students in a global pandemic. That included providing day camps at schools for the children of medical personnel during the early days of the pandemic.

Poore pushed to expand career and technical education. He led the district as it opened the new Pinnacle View Middle and Southwest High schools. J.A Fair High was converted to a kindergarten through eighth grade school this year. The district created the Ignite Digital Academies for elementary and secondary schools for families that needed or wanted to keep their children at home for instruction.

And, as a result of voter approval of a bond extension last month, the district will build a new kindergarten- through-eighth grade school at the site of the vacant McClellan school and a new high school in the northwest part of the city, as well as adding on to the historic Central High.

Poore recently recommended, and the board approved, plans to raise the starting teacher salary from $36,000 to $43,000 this year and to $48,000 by the 2024-25 school year -- with salaries for all employees being increased accordingly. Most teachers will see raises of about $10,000 over three years.

Poore is known for his upbeat spirit and his joy in a big production.

He began his Little Rock career walking neighborhoods on Saturdays to meet district families. He routinely starts School Board meetings with a list of "celebrations," and he pops into schools to celebrate on social media those employees "who have been caught doing good." He spends one day every February as "Poore Man On the Roof" atop the school district's administration building to inspire donations of money and supplies to agencies that serve low income families.

He is the immediate past superintendent of the year for Arkansas, selected by the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

Vicki Hatter, the district's School Board president who previous to her election was an active opponent of the district's state control, told Poore that she appreciated his service and his efforts to make the district competitive and "one of the most dynamic districts around."

"Six years -- that's probably the longest superintendent we have had since been I've been around," she also said. "Thank you for constantly withstanding the pressure. Even when things would break, but one thing that never broke was you.

"Leadership is shown in time of crisis," Hatter added. "Before the board was here, you led, and after the board was elected, you continued to lead and be an adviser to us. You have literally shaped pieces of all of us."