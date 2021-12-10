Little Rock man, on probation for murder, accused of injuring baby in attack on ex-girlfriend

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton on Thursday ordered the arrest of a 23-year-old Little Rock man who is on probation for a murder he committed at age 16 after prosecutors reported the man is accused of critically injuring a toddler during an attack on the child's mother.

According to an arrest petition filed by deputy prosecutor Nicholas Lorigan, Marquese Deshun Gay inflicted severe head injuries on a 19-month-old boy during a Nov. 29 attack on the child's mother, Alexus Howell, at Howell's home in Mayflower. Doctors told police the child was suffering seizures and had to be put on a ventilator to breathe.

The petition states that Howell told investigators that she had broken up with Gay a week earlier because of his physical abuse but that she had let him come over to retrieve his things. Gay started an argument, which turned physical with him beating her unconscious, Howell said, describing for police how he poured water on her to make her regain consciousness.

Gay started throwing things around the apartment, striking the child, she said. Howell told police that she tried to shield the boy with her body and Gay started kicking her. Howell said Gay left after someone knocked on her door and announced they were calling police.

This is the second time that Gay has been accused of domestic violence this year.

Prosecutors moved to revoke Gay's probation after his Feb. 19 arrest in North Little Rock on charges of aggravated residential burglary, possession of a firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault on a family member and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to an arrest report, Gay broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend's mother told police that Gay had come to the house uninvited and unannounced to see the couple's child.

The report said Gay beat on the door, and when they wouldn't let him in, he kicked it down and entered the house with a gun drawn, pointing it the ex-girlfriend and stating "I'm going to kill everyone in here if I don't get to see my kid."

The ex-girlfriend told police that Gay had pointed the gun at her just before officers arrived. She said she had been texting him about seeing their daughter, but she told him it was too cold for the child to leave the house, the report said, noting it was 20 degrees at the time.

Gay was still in the house when police arrived, and he briefly refused to come out. When he did leave the house, he struggled with officers who took him into custody. Gay spent four days in jail before posting $25,000 bond.

In July 2015, Gay was charged with first-degree murder after two witnesses saw him fatally shoot 19-year-old Mark Deangelo Mosley Jr. near the intersection of Cedar and 17th streets in Little Rock, according to police reports. The pair had been engaged in an ongoing feud.

Witnesses said Mosley had offered to fist-fight Gay when Gay confronted him a gun, even pushing the weapon away a couple of times, before Gay shot him.

Gay was arrested the next day and charged as an adult, but the case was transferred to juvenile court over the objection of prosecutors. Convicted of first-degree murder under the Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction Act, he was placed on three years' probation in October 2019.