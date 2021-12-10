Little Rock Police Department's warrant roundup with U.S. Marshals Service nets 11 arrests





Little Rock police partnered with U.S. Marshals from late last week until Tuesday to arrest several people, now charged in violent crimes, ahead of the holidays in an initiative called Operation Grinch, Little Rock's police chief said Thursday morning.

During the operation, officers arrested 11 people on 23 federal felony charges, Chief Keith Humphrey said, calling the suspects "some of the most violent criminals we've identified in our city."

Police did not identify any of the people arrested in the operation.

The charges included aggravated assault, first-degree battery, domestic battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Humphrey said. There were also some drug charges.

The operation's code name was chosen because "we're gonna spoil these guys' holidays," Humphrey said.

None of the arrests involved use of force by police, Humphrey said.

Although none of the arrests were tied to any of the at least 59 homicides in the city so far this year, Humphrey said the operation was an important part of the department's strategy to reduce violent crime, and that the investigations into homicides in the city continue.

"At any given time, someone could be arrested," Humphrey said.

On Tuesday, police offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit in a homicide on 10th Street earlier this year.

Police found Jackie Gipson, 55, dead in an abandoned building April 23, but the news release Tuesday had no further information about the investigation.

Operation Grinch has ended, but Humphrey stressed that the city's police officers will continue to conduct operations with federal law enforcement partners.

Humphrey announced a separate initiative Thursday that would see police team up with the Little Rock Fire Department, and the city's code enforcement and zoning officials to focus on crime prevention at multifamily homes and apartments.





Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey speaks to the media Thursday about an operation in conjunction with U.S. marshals that netted 11 arrests of violent felons. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





