LIVE! in NWA: Samara Joy at WAC, plus live music all over NWA

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
“You hear it immediately,” WAC jazz curator Robert Ginsburg says of up-and-coming jazz powerhouse Samara Joy. “There are some artists that just have it, and their instincts are so powerful that they draw you into their music. And this is the case with Samara.” At just 23 years old, Joy has already performed in many of the great jazz venues in New York City, in addition to working with jazz greats such as Christian McBride, Pasquale Grasso, Jon Faddis, Kirk Lightsey, Cyrus Chestnut and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Barry Harris. She comes to the Walton Arts Center Dec. 10. (Courtesy Photo)

Rising jazz star and 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner Samara Joy performs at 7 p.m. today with the Pasquale Grasso Trio at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$53. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org; samarajoy.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Ultra Suede ($8) performs at 6 p.m. with Swade Diablos in the lounge for Happy Hour today; and Grateful Talking Deadheads ($15) perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Cody Nielsen performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Amy & Andy perform at 7 p.m. today; and Simeon Basil performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Dr. in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• D. Sewell presents The Indie Artists Concert ($13) at 7 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. $12-$15. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Tyler Rich performs at 8 p.m. today at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. $20-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville. $9. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing; bentonvillecomedy.com.

• David Loving performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-4187; facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.com.

• Dolewite performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. $10. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

