LIVE! in NWA: Samara Joy at WAC, plus live music all over NWA

Rising jazz star and 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition winner Samara Joy performs at 7 p.m. today with the Pasquale Grasso Trio at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$53. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org; samarajoy.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Ultra Suede ($8) performs at 6 p.m. with Swade Diablos in the lounge for Happy Hour today; and Grateful Talking Deadheads ($15) perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Cody Nielsen performs at 6:30 p.m. today at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Amy & Andy perform at 7 p.m. today; and Simeon Basil performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Dr. in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• D. Sewell presents The Indie Artists Concert ($13) at 7 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. $12-$15. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Tyler Rich performs at 8 p.m. today at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. $20-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville. $9. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing; bentonvillecomedy.com.

• David Loving performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-4187; facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing.com.

• Dolewite performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. $10. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

