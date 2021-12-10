Police Beat: LR woman accused of machete attack





LR woman accused

of machete attack

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they say attacked another person with a machete, according to an arrest report.

Officers showed up at 9 Richsmith Drive around 5 p.m. and met with a woman who said Kimberly Bridgewater, 36, slashed her on the head with a machete. Officers noted an injury to the victim's head.

It was not immediately apparent what the relationship was, if any, between Bridgewater and the victim.

Bridgewater was arrested without incident. She now faces a felony second-degree battery charge and is in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.



