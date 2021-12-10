Man, 31, accused of hitting Pine Bluff Police officer with ATV





Pine Bluff police arrested a man who is accused of running into an officer with an all-terrain vehicle while trying to flee from a traffic stop.

According to a Thursday news release from police Sgt. Richard Wegner, police encountered a man later identified as Chad Russell, 31, in the area of 40th Avenue and Linden Street during the stop. Russell allegedly started to flee on the ATV but hit one of the officers while doing so. Police say Russell then led officers in a vehicle pursuit across the city and eventually fled into a wooded area near Barraque and Redbud streets.

Officers called in tracking dogs from the Arkansas Department of Correction during a search, arrested Russell and located the four-wheeler, according to Wegner.

Specific charges against Russell are still being determined.

Police withheld the name of the officer, but Wegner said he is being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

"The Pine Bluff Police Department would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas Department of Correction K-9 team for their assistance in capturing Mr. Russell," the release reads.



