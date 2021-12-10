"A Christmas Carol" is one of the most universally well-known stories of holiday lore. In the 178 Yuletide seasons following its publication, multitudes have read, heard or watched versions or performances of Charles Dickens' classic novella.

Its literary lasting power is legendary: since Dec. 19, 1843, the book has never been out of print.

Everyone knows it to be a story of regret, reform and redemption. The familiar plot involves the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come haunting Scrooge with remarkably transformative results. In one night, the old hard-as-flint miser goes from wanting to drive a holly stake through the heart of any idiot who says "Merry Christmas" to a man who knew how to keep Christmas well, "if any man alive possessed the knowledge."

The story begins with a surprise Christmas Eve visit from Jacob Marley, Scrooge's "dead as a doornail" business partner. Dickens pokes fun at the phrase: "I might have been inclined, myself, to regard a coffin-nail as the deadest piece of ironmongery in the trade."

But the point is that Marley's specter, fettered in chains and full of torturous remorse, is part of the afterlife, and thus privy to supernatural information he seeks to use to benefit his old friend and colleague.

Prior to warning Scrooge that his only hope of escaping Marley's fate of eternal woe rests with being haunted by the three spirits, Marley gives a speech that is rarely captured in the movie versions. Though it embodies the entire foundational philosophy for all that occurs afterward, Marley's monologue simply doesn't make for good drama on film.

Marley begins with what he didn't know in life, and only came to understand too late after death.

"Oh! captive, bound, and double-ironed," says the phantom Marley, "not to know, that ages of incessant labour by immortal creatures, for this Earth must pass into eternity before the good of which it is susceptible is all developed. Not to know that any Christian spirit working kindly in its little sphere, whatever it may be, will find its mortal life too short for its vast means of usefulness. Not to know that no space of regret can make amends for one life's opportunity misused! Yet such was I! Oh! Such was I!"

The first of his three revelatory recognitions is the intercessory nature of supernatural beings for good, which is both self-evident (Marley trying to save Scrooge) and a forewarning for Scrooge to pay attention to what the spirits will show and tell him.

Marley's second enlightenment regards the degree to which small acts of kindness can multiply and magnify benefits far beyond expectation, and beyond the numbered years of a human lifespan.

His final realization is the most personal--the weight of remorse is heaviest after what he might have done is fully revealed to him--and prefaces the climactic epiphany of what his "business" on Earth should have been.

"Mankind was my business," Marley says, wringing his hands at the words. "The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business."

Then, to spell it out for the tight-fisted hand at the grindstone Scrooge, who considered a paid holiday akin to picking an employer's pocket, he summarizes in exclamation: "The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!"

His lamentation turns reflective and rhetorical as he says he suffers most at this time of the rolling year.

"Why did I walk through crowds of fellow-beings with my eyes turned down, and never raise them to that blessed Star which led the Wise Men to a poor abode! Were there no poor homes to which its light would have conducted me!"

The subtle but salient truth Dickens stresses here is an uncomfortable one, even today. Everyone has a duty to care kindly for those less fortunate than themselves, and that duty cannot be delegated to government bureaucracies.

Earlier that afternoon Scrooge had rebuked the gentlemen asking for a donation to help the poor by reminding them of the government institutions he already supported through taxes.

"Are there no prisons?" he had said. "And the Union workhouses? Are they still in operation?"

The Poor Law of 1834 in England had established districts that enabled parishes to unite to provide homes where the destitute could work in exchange for room and board. This government-run workhouse program was infamously prone to corruption and inhumane abuse by commissioners and administrators.

The Cratchits didn't need a savior government (they would have rather died than go to a workhouse).

Their best hope rested in the person of Bob's employer, in an improved relationship with a fellow human that exceeded the purely business parameters of their respective roles.

As Marley's ghost said, our time is nearly gone--life is but a vapor, no matter your age. But there are two weeks left till Christmas in which to interfere for good in whatever little sphere you occupy.

And to recall, and revitalize in your own spirit, a truth much older than "A Christmas Carol": that no nation can be great unless its people are also good.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.