More than 200 Arkansas covid patients in intensive care; 21 more virus deaths reported

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas continued rising on Friday, with the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care topping 200 for the first time in almost two months.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 21, to 8,831. That raised the average number of deaths each day over a rolling seven-day period to 18.86, the highest since Oct. 3.

The state's count of covid cases rose by 1,093. While it was the first daily increase in cases this week that topped 1,000, it was the fourth consecutive one that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

"Today’s report shows new cases slightly lower than the same day last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "But with 21 additional deaths, we are very aware of the risk with COVID."

The numbers of covid-19 patients who were hospitalized, on ventilators and in intensive care all rose Friday for the second consecutive day.

The number hospitalized grew by 11, to 471, its highest level since Oct. 15.

The number on ventilators went up by three, to 98, the largest number since Oct. 28.

The number in intensive care rose by 16, to 208, its highest level since Oct. 18.

Statewide, just 39 intensive care unit beds in the state were unoccupied, down from 66 a day earlier. Covid-19 patients made up about 19% of all the people in intensive care.

The number of available ICU beds was comparable to the levels seen in mid-September, when the number of covid-19 patients was more than twice as high.

Since then, however, the number of non-covid-19 patients in intensive care has risen by about 30%, from fewer than 700 in mid-September to 885 as of Friday.

New cases outpaced deaths and recoveries, raising the number of active cases above 8,000 for the first time since Oct. 5.

Meanwhile, the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 10,952, the first daily increase in nine days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up just over 50% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 3,322, which was smaller by more than 800 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After topping 12,000 a day earlier for the first time in more than three months, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 11,647.

The average for first doses, which had also been at a three-month high, fell by 123, to 3,504.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.