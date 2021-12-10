



• Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue as tag-team hosts of "Jeopardy!" through the rest of this season. "We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!" producer Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday. Michael Davies will remain the show's executive producer, Sony said. Last September, Bialik, 45, and Jennings, 47, were announced as interim hosts after Sony's efforts to replace the late Alex Trebek ran aground. Mike Richards, who'd been the show's executive producer, got the host job and then lost it -- and soon after, his producing role -- when his past questionable podcast comments resurfaced. Jennings, the record-holder for longest "Jeopardy!" winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host "Jeopardy!" prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship. "Jeopardy!" used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek's death. The beloved host died in November 2020 of cancer. The show is in its 38th season, with new episodes scheduled to air until July 29, 2022.

• Actress Sienna Miller on Thursday accepted "substantial" damages from the publisher of British tabloid newspaper The Sun, which she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy. Miller, whose films include "Factory Girl," "Black Mass" and "The Lost City of Z," joins a list of dozens of people who have received payments from News Group Newspapers over illegal eavesdropping that took place more than a decade ago. News Group Newspapers has paid millions of dollars to settle lawsuits from hacking victims. Most of the cases have involved the now-defunct News of the World, which was shut down by owner Rupert Murdoch in 2011 after revelations that its employees had snooped on the voice mails of celebrities, politicians and even crime victims in search of scoops. News Group Newspapers has acknowledged hacking by the News of the World, but not by The Sun, which continues to operate. Miller, 39, said she felt "fully vindicated" after the publisher agreed to pay her undisclosed "substantial damages" without admitting liability. Outside court, Miller said journalists and management at the newspaper "very nearly ruined my life," adding, "Their behavior shattered me, damaged my reputation -- at times beyond repair -- and caused me to accuse my family and friends of selling information that catapulted me into a state of intense paranoia and fear." Others who have settled claims against the publisher this week include the former soccer star Paul Gascoigne, the actor Sean Bean and Sharleen Spiteri, lead singer of the band Texas.









In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Ken Jennings, a cast member in the ABC television series "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," poses at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Sienna Miller attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

