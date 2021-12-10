Firms' project aids

software services

Winrock International and Cartwheel, a startup studio that helps create "software as a service" companies, are working on a $1.2 million project funded by the Walton Family Foundation to develop more of these firms in Northwest Arkansas.

The goal of the project is to evaluate and assist a number of business proposals in the software services category over a 12-month period, culminating into the development of two new companies in the region.

Those selected will receive initial funding, among other services and support, according to Winrock, an Arkansas economic development group and Cartwheel, a studio based in Bentonville.

Startup accelerator programs like this one address gaps in the region's entrepreneurial landscape.

"We're seeking to pull the known '90% failure rate of startups' up to the pre-formation phase to produce new companies that have the highest probability of success," Joshua Stanley, Cartwheel's chief executive and managing partner, said in a written statement.

What sets software services firms apart from the rest of the industry is their ability to create and market their own applications for other companies to use.

Congress to take up

airline-fee measure

WASHINGTON -- Several congressional Democrats are reviving legislation to regulate fees that airlines charge for things such as checking a bag, changing a flight or picking a seat.

The legislation would require that fees be "reasonable and proportional" to the airline's cost of providing the service. It will also require airlines to let children under 14 sit with relatives at no extra charge.

One of the bill supporters, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., accused the airlines of "robbery in the skies -- taking fees and charges for stuff that costs them nothing." He said airlines can charge high fees because Congress hasn't stopped them from doing so.

Airlines say fees have kept fares lower for people who don't want the services that are covered by the fees.

Airlines give passengers the ability to choose the services that best fit their needs, said Carter Yang, a spokesman for the trade group Airlines for America.

State index retreats

5.04 points for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 775.73, down 5.04.

"Equities retreated with the technology laden Nasdaq Composite index materially underperforming the S&P 500 index as investors reduced risk ahead of monthly CPI data due [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.