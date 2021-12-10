The world in brief: No SOS before copter crash, India says





No SOS before copter crash, India says

NEW DELHI -- An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India's defense minister said Thursday.

In a statement in India's Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed Wednesday in the crash. The lone survivor, air force Capt. Varun Singh, is being treated in a military hospital, the air force said.

Rajnath Singh said that a military inquiry committee started work hours after the crash. Media reports said voice and data recorders have been recovered from the site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rawat had contributed greatly to modernizing the country's armed forces.

"His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional," Modi said.

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi extended its condolences, calling Rawat "a strong friend and partner of the United States."

Chile's president signs same-sex law

SANTIAGO, Chile -- A Chilean law permitting same-sex couples to marry and adopt was signed into law Thursday by President Sebastian Pinera in a ceremony attended by activists for LGBTQ and broader human rights.

The ceremony came a little more than six months after the conservative leader surprised many by saying he would smooth the way for a marriage equality law that had long been stuck in the nation's Congress.

The new law "will allow all children with a papa and mama, with two papas or with two mamas to have the same rights and the same protection," Pinera said.

Isabel Amor, president of the Fundacion Iguales, said the measure will help hundreds of children and adolescents who until now have been unable to have legal protection from both parents.

The Chilean Movement of Homosexual Integration and Liberation said it recently surveyed 1,878 same-sex couples and nearly 83% said they planned to wed after the law takes effect in late March.

Without Pinera's blessing, the law might have been stalled for years into the future. A newly elected Congress that takes office in March is somewhat more conservative than the outgoing legislature.

Hong Kong democracy activists convicted

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong tycoon and prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and two others were convicted Thursday for their roles in last year's banned Tiananmen candlelight vigil, amid a crackdown on dissent in the city and Beijing's tightening political control.

Lai, together with Chow Hang-tung, a vice chairperson of the now-defunct vigil organizer the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and activist and former reporter Gwyneth Ho were convicted of either taking part in or inciting others to join the candlelight vigil in 2020.

They are among 24 activists who were charged over their roles in the unauthorized assembly in Victoria Park on June 4, 2020, during which thousands of people gathered to mark the bloody crackdown on protesters campaigning for more democracy in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Last year, authorities banned the protest for the first time in three decades, citing social distancing restrictions and public health risks due to the coronavirus. The protest was also banned this year.

Before the ban, huge crowds attended the annual candlelight vigil and it was the only large-scale public commemoration on Chinese soil of the 1989 crackdown in Beijing.

The trio had previously pleaded innocent to the charges. Court will resume Monday, when they can enter mitigation pleas before sentences are handed down.

Ending truce, warn Pakistani Taliban

ISLAMABAD -- The Pakistani Taliban said Thursday they will not extend a cease-fire agreed to last month, accusing the government in Islamabad of not honoring the truce and failing to release 102 of their fighters.

The militant group, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, has been behind numerous attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians over the past 14 years.

They are a separate group from the Taliban in Afghanistan, who took over that country in August. However, the two groups are close allies and the group's leaders and fighters have over the years sought sanctuary across the border in Afghanistan.

A statement from Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesman Mohammad Khurasani claimed that despite the agreement on the cease-fire -- which went into effect on Nov. 9 and was meant to give time for peace talks between the two sides -- government forces are continuing to carry out operations against the group. The truce expired today.

"It is not possible to carry on with the cease-fire in these circumstances," Khurasani said.

There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani authorities.





People wave Indian flags before a portrait of India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday with 12 others in southern Tamil Nadu state as they pay tribute in Jammu, India, Thursday, Dec.9, 2021. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)











