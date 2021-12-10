Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Raymond Miller, 20, of 703 Hidden Springs Drive No. 14 in Decatur, was arrested Thursday in connection with computer child pornography and distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Miller was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Enrike Zamora Jr., 26, of 611 E. Helena St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Zamora was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Gordon Smart, 49, of 2836 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with computer child pornography and distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Smart was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.