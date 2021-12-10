Sections
Northwest Arkansas Council plans vaccine clinic at J.B. Hunt in Lowell

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Vaccine eligibility

Pfizer — Anyone over age 5 is eligible to receive the vaccine. Anyone over age 18 is eligible to receive a booster of Johnson &amp; Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer six months after their second dose.

Moderna — Anyone over age 12 is eligible to receive the vaccine. Anyone over age 18 is eligible to receive a booster of Johnson &amp; Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer six months after their second dose.

Johnson &amp; Johnson —Anyone over age 18 is eligible to receive the vaccine. Anyone over age 18 is eligible to receive a booster of Johnson &amp; Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer two months after their initial dose.

LOWELL -- The Northwest Arkansas Council is hosting a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at J.B. Hunt corporate headquarters at 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave. in Lowell.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters will be available for ages 5 and up, according to a news release. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Covid-19 vaccinations are free. Insurance isn't required, and those attending the clinics won't need to provide an identification or Social Security number to get vaccinated. Those who have previously had a covid-19 vaccination are asked to bring their federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card.

Additional weekly pop-up vaccination events in both Washington and Benton counties continue for residents 5 and older. Visit nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar for vaccination event information and registration.

Businesses, cities, churches or schools can email ryan@nwacouncil.org if they are interested in partnering with the council to host a vaccination clinic.

Print Headline: Vaccine clinic planned at J.B. Hunt

