FOOTBALL

Browns place 2 on covid list

Anthony Walker Jr. might not be able to help the Browns chase around Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Cleveland's leading tackler was placed on the reserve-covid-19 list on Thursday along with punter Jamie Gillan (UAPB), and both will likely miss this week's vital matchup against Jackson and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. Walker and Gillan join tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the covid-19 list. Njoku was placed on the list earlier this week and his status for this week's game remains unclear. The probable losses of Walker and Gillan are a significant blow to the Browns (6-6), who trail the Ravens (8-4) by two games in the division and can't afford another loss as they try to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Titans add linebacker

The Tennessee Titans claimed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers from the Houston Texans on Thursday, a move they hope will bolster their injury-riddled group. Cunningham, 27, was released by the Texans (2-10) on Wednesday after being late to and missing meetings this season. Cunningham, who played at Vanderbilt in Nashville, has familiarity with the Titans' defense, having played for Coach Mike Vrabel when Vrabel was Texans linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator. Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was also on the Texans staff before joining the Tennessee. Starting inside linebackers David Long and Rashaan Evans have missed multiple weeks with injuries, though Evans has practiced the past two days. The team also placed rookie inside linebacker Monty Rice on injured reserve last week with an ankle injury. Cunningham signed a four-year extension worth $58 million with the Texans that runs through 2024.

BASKETBALL

Practices canceled

The Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors canceled their Thursday practices in precautionary moves, citing the league's covid-19 health and safety protocols. Both teams made the announcements on Twitter. Chicago forward Derrick Jones Jr. also entered the protocol Thursday, the fifth Bulls player in nine days to join the list. Indiana has won twice this week -- beating Washington on Monday and routing the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Pacers guard Justin Holiday has not played since entering the protocol on Nov. 30 and team officials have not yet said whether anyone else has been ruled out. Indiana is scheduled to host Dallas today. The Raptors lost to Oklahoma City at home on Wednesday night and are scheduled to host the Knicks today. Toronto has not had any positive covid-19 tests since the season began and the Raptors have said all of their players are fully vaccinated.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Louisville AD resigns

Vince Tyra has resigned as Louisville's athletic director, ending a challenging four-year tenure in which he shepherded the Cardinals' men's basketball program through several NCAA investigations in between hiring head coaches for that sport and football. University spokesman John Karman confirmed that the school received and has accepted Tyra's resignation letter, that was effective Wednesday. Tyra's departure comes hours after university President Neeli Bendapudi surprisingly stepped down to become president at Penn State. Tyra was appointed interim AD in October 2017 in the wake of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball in which Louisville announced its involvement. The scandal resulted in the firings of Hall of Fame men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and longtime AD Tom Jurich. The job became permanent in March 2018.

BASEBALL

Brewers sign Singleton

Jonathan Singleton, a former heralded first base prospect who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2015, has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. Singleton signed a $10 million long-term deal with the Houston Astros in 2014 before ever playing a big league game, then hit .171 in 114 games. He was released by the Astros in 2018 while he was serving a 100-game suspension under baseball's minor league drug program after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. He told The Associated Press in 2014 that he was battling an addiction to marijuana and had been to a rehabilitation center. Singleton, 30, resurfaced in the Mexican League this year and batted .321 with 15 home runs in 46 games.

Hurdle rejoins Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are bringing Clint Hurdle back to serve as a special assistant to General Manager Bill Schmidt. Hurdle, who managed the Rockies to the World Series in 2007, will help with player development and the amateur draft in his new role. Hurdle remains the longest-tenured manager in Rockies history. He guided the team to 534 wins over parts of eight seasons from 2002-09. The Rockies won the NL pennant in 2007 as they made their only World Series appearance, where they were swept by the Boston Red Sox. The 64-year-old Hurdle has deep ties with the club, serving as a roving hitting instructor from 1994-96 and then hitting coach from 1997-2002. Hurdle managed the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-19 and was the National League manager of the year in 2013.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks make trade

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for defenseman Chad Krys. Gabriel, 28, has 1 goal and 1 assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He is slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Gabriel was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2013 draft and made his NHL debut with the Wild in 2015. He has 2 goals and 3 assists in 49 career regular-season games, also playing for New Jersey and San Jose.