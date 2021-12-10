Officials investigating Benton County fire that killed 8-year-old girl

ROGERS -- An 8-year-old girl died last month in house fire, according to Beaver Lake Fire Chief John Whisenant.

Firefighters responded to a call at 2:38 p.m. Nov. 26 concerning a fire at 11897 Plank Road, Whisenant said. The Beaver Lake Fire Department was dispatched to assist Piney Point Fire Department, he said.

Firefighters arrived and learned the girl was still inside the trailer house. They attempted to rescue her but found her dead in the home, Whisenant said.

He declined to release the child's name. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford said the girl's body was sent for an autopsy to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

The Rocky Branch, Highway 94 East and Avoca fire departments also assisted with the fire, Whisenant said.