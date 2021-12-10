The nation in brief: Oklahoma executes man for 1985 killing

Oklahoma executes man for 1985 killing

McALESTER, Okla. -- Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the 1985 shooting death of an Oklahoma City-area schoolteacher after courts rejected his claim that the state's lethal injection method would result in unconstitutional pain and suffering.

Bigler Stouffer II, 79, received a three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Stouffer was the first person executed in Oklahoma since John Grant convulsed on the gurney and became nauseous during his lethal injection in October as the state ended a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its protocols.

Thursday's execution process began at 10 a.m. After receiving lethal drugs, Stouffer was declared unconscious at 10:07 a.m., and his breaths became shallower at 10:09 a.m. He was declared dead at 10:16 a.m.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said in statement that the execution "was carried out with zero complications."

Stouffer maintained his innocence in the attack that left Linda Reaves dead and her boyfriend, Doug Ivens, seriously injured. Stouffer was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003 after his first conviction and death sentence were overturned.

Despite being shot three times, including once in the face, Ivens survived and testified against Stouffer. Ivens has since died.

Mayor in Puerto Rico accused of graft

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Federal agents arrested the mayor of one of the wealthiest cities in Puerto Rico on corruption charges Thursday, the second such case announced this month.

Guaynabo Mayor Angel Perez Otero faces three counts, including bribery and extortion, U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said. Perez Otero is accused of regularly accepting payments of $5,000 in exchange for awarding contracts to the owner of a construction company.

The indictment alleges that the scheme ran from 2019 to 2021 and accuses the two of meeting in secret places and of using coded text messages.

No one answered the phone at Perez Otero's office on Thursday. He was sworn in as mayor in August 2017 following a special election after the former mayor, Hector O'Neill, pleaded guilty to sexual harassment, gender violence and violating an ethics law.

In early December, federal officials announced that former Catano Mayor Félix Delgado pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and receive kickbacks after he was accused of awarding 50 contracts worth nearly $10 million to an asphalt company.

Police: Congressional aide had handgun

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Capitol Police arrested a congressional staffer Thursday after he walked into a federal office building with a handgun in his bag, leading to a brief lockdown in a Capitol Hill complex still on edge nearly a year after a deadly insurrection.

Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, was taken into custody about four minutes after he entered the Longworth House Office Building, police said. Officers who were stationed at a security screening checkpoint at one of the building's doors "spotted an image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen," Capitol Police said.

Officers tracked down Allsbrooks, who works in the office of the House Chief Administrative Officer. Police said Allsbrooks told them that he forgot the gun was in his bag,

It's unclear why Allsbrooks would have been allowed to proceed through the checkpoint with a handgun in his bag.

Capitol Police initiated a brief lockdown during the incident, telling other workers in the building to stay inside their offices, lock doors and windows and, if they were in a public space, to find a place to hide or seek cover.

Allsbrooks was arrested on a charge of carrying a pistol without a license.

Man who blamed panhandler convicted

BALTIMORE -- A jury convicted a Maryland man of first-degree murder Thursday in the 2018 stabbing of his wife that he blamed on a panhandler.

Jurors deliberated about five hours over two days before convicting Keith Smith, 55, of Aberdeen, of murdering his wife, Jacquelyn Smith. He was also convicted of a weapons charge.

Keith Smith told police his wife, an engineer at an Army facility, was knifed by a man after handing $10 to a female panhandler who appeared to be holding a baby. But the story fell apart. Investigators reviewed footage from surveillance cameras along the Smiths' supposed route that night.

"The defendant's vehicle and panhandlers are nowhere to be found," Assistant State's Attorney Shaundria Hanna told jurors. "It was all made up."

Keith Smith and his daughter were arrested in March 2019 in Texas during what police portrayed as a desperate dash to Mexico.

The daughter, Valeria Smith, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to acting as an accessory in her stepmother's slaying, testified that her father drove them into the park with his wife dozing in the front passenger seat and stabbed her.

Under Valeria Smith's plea deal, she agreed to testify against her father in exchange for five years in prison. She would usually face 10 years.



