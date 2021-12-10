One-way ticket

Many Arkansans enjoy high school sporting events and, most of the time, students, parents and fans can walk up to the gate at their local high school and pay cash for admission. Unfortunately, that convenience has now changed for post-season events.

The Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) handles ticket sales for post-season activities. This includes playoffs and events such as the state cheer championships and band competition. Until last year, tickets for these events could be purchased at the gate of any high school stadium or gymnasium.

But now, the AAA requires that tickets must be purchased through a website hosted by a private, out-of-state company. This change makes it more expensive, and more difficult, to attend public events on public property.

The AAA has entered into a multi-year agreement which requires these online ticket sales. During the playoffs, the only way fans can get tickets for a game at their local high school is to purchase them through a private company's website. Rather than selling the tickets for the actual ticket price, the website host makes money off every ticket and then pays a "revenue share" back to AAA.

This new and unnecessary requirement creates several problems for fans.

First, it makes a $5 ticket for a high school playoff game cost $6.30. This is because the private company that hosts the website adds a $1.30 convenience fee to each ticket. While $1.30 is not a great sum of money, extra charges are annoying and can add up in a hurry. Some football teams that reach the championship will play in five post-season games. That means a family of four who attends every game will have to pay a convenience fee 20 times.

In addition to the increased costs, a fan must also have access to a smartphone in order to present proof of the purchase for admittance to the event. This means that a customer cannot buy a ticket unless he has a credit card, Internet access and a smartphone.

Some families do not have credit cards, computers or Internet access. Many families do not have smartphones. The ability to attend an event at one of our state's public schools should not require personal Internet access or possession of a smartphone.

According to the website host, anyone who buys a ticket or uses the company's website is automatically consenting to hundreds of terms and conditions. The complete set of terms at get.gofan.co amounts to almost 20 pages of single-spaced text and contains around 8,300 words. For comparison, this column is around 700 words.

Thanks to the AAA, fans have no choice but to use the private company's website to order their tickets. When you use the website to buy a ticket for a high school sporting event, here are just a few of the new obligations that are suddenly imposed on you:

• You agree that the company can collect and use your personally identifiable information;

• You agree that the company is not liable for direct or indirect losses or damages;

• You agree to indemnify the company, hold it harmless and reimburse it for any losses in connection with any legal claims;

• You agree to forfeit your constitutional rights to a jury trial;

• If you have a dispute, you agree to pay for an individual arbitration of that dispute and agree that the arbitration will take place in Atlanta;

• You agree that your purchase will be governed by the laws of the state of Georgia;

• You agree that it is your responsibility to visit the website terms periodically to check for any changes because the company can change any of the terms at any time; and

• You agree that there are no refunds.

Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I do not think an Arkansas citizen should be obligated to make an online purchase, be charged amounts in excess of the ticket price, be required to possess a smartphone, be forced to waive his or her constitutional rights, and agree to be bound by 20 pages of legal obligations just to get a ticket to a playoff game at a local high school.

It is difficult to see how any of these requirements would be considered convenient for fans.

Todd Turner is an attorney in Arkadelphia.