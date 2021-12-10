100 years ago

Dec. 10, 1921

• A maudlin, wandering, misspelled, almost unintelligible scrawl constituted what Tom Slaughter hoped would be his farewell message to Arkansas. The message...was found in the death cell, which Slaughter quitted in so melodramatic a fashion Thursday night. In the excitement following Slaughter's escape, the letter was not discovered for some time...Slaughter gave a melodramatic touch to his farewell by adding to it a postscript which he says he wrote at 9:05 Thursday night while the convict guard, Herman Vezollie, was going after the blanket, which paved the way for Slaughter's escape.

50 years ago

Dec. 10, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- Howard Phillips, 35, of Pine Bluff, former president of Jefferson County Progress, Inc. (JCPI), has been charged with a felony under the state hot check law for allegedly giving a worthless $270 check to Mrs. Margie Jean Clement on October 29. ... Mrs. Clement was paid $520 from OEO funds for her work. Prosecutor Joe Holmes, of Pine Bluff, said the check carried a notation that it was for "SBAC pay". SBAC stood for Small Business Assistance Center. Phillips' resignation as president was accepted by the Board of Directors effective immediately on November 3.

25 years ago

Dec. 10, 1996

• Pulaski County authorities are investigating what may have been a student's attempt to booby-trap a teacher's drink --or just a dangerous prank. Stickpins and "particles that resemble rat poison" were found in a jug of tea belonging to a home economics teacher at Northwood Junior High near Jacksonville last week, Eddie Collins, assistant superintendent of the Pulaski County Special School District, said. The teacher, whom school district officials declined to identify, discovered the objects before drinking from the clear container.

10 years ago

Dec. 10, 2011

• Kevin Harold Lewis, a former Little Rock lawyer who admitted in August that he defrauded nine banks in Arkansas out of nearly $40 million, causing one of them to collapse, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. "It's one of the largest, if not the largest, fraud case in Arkansas history," Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Whatley told U.S. District Judge James Moody. Moody ordered Lewis, 43, to make full restitution to the banks in Little Rock, Cabot, Bald Knob, Batesville and Augusta. The judge didn't order a fine, however, because Lewis, whose Ponzi scheme provided him with a lavish lifestyle for several years, doesn't have the money to pay it. The exact amount of restitution was originally calculated to be $39,945,948. The amount Lewis still owes hasn't been fully determined, however, because of a dispute over how much Lewis should fork over to Centennial Bank after providing the bank with a deed to property that it was about to foreclose on, allowing it to sell the property and make a profit.