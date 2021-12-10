Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Dec. 10

RHEMA REDEMPTION INTERNATIONAL MISSION MINISTRIES, 1201 W. Sixth Ave., will conclude revival at 7 p.m. Friday. The guest speaker will be Glen Shields, bishop of Interfaith International Fellowship, First Jurisdiction of Arkansas. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. Attendees are required to wear masks. Masks will be provided to individuals who don't have one.

SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 901 Ridgway Road, will host two Christmas concerts and the community is invited to attend. Jubilation Jazz Big Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. This is a professional group of musicians that play the Big Band style of music. The concert is free but an offering will be accepted, according to a news release. The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Christmas concert 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. This band includes area high school and college students as well as band directors. This event is also free.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will give out Christmas baskets from its food pantry Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). The public is invited to participate. Registration is free and can be done through Dec. 19 at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

