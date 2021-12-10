Pine Bluff records second fire death in as many days

A residential fire in Pine Bluff has claimed a life for the second straight day.

The person was found in the center room of a single-story residence at 3307 W. Fourth Ave., where Pine Bluff fire crews responded to a structure fire at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office pronounced the occupant dead, and the body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for positive identification and official cause of death.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services said in its report released Thursday afternoon. The scene was cleared at 1:34 a.m. Thursday.

Five fire companies and 15 firefighters responded to the fire along with crews from Entergy, Pine Bluff Police, EASI and the coroner's office, according to the report. Heavy smoke and fire came from the residence, and crews entered to begin search-and-rescue efforts.

The residence has been ruled a total loss.

The fire occurred more than 24 hours after a 3-year-old died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center from his injuries in a Tuesday afternoon fire at 807 W. 20th Ave. The child was found in a bedroom on the second floor of the residence.

An open-flame space heater was blamed for the cause of that fire, which was ruled unintentional.