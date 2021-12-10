Planning panel passes budget with 1 caveat

After a motion was made last week to table Go Forward Pine Bluff's budget until the city attorney could provide clarification on what the council could legally do with it, the Development and Planning Committee voted Wednesday afternoon to pass the budget to the full council -- with one stipulation.

The $6.6 million for Downtown District Projects would be held until GFPB could provide an itemized list of how the funds would be spent.

Chairman Bruce Lockett and committee member Ivan Whitfield had their reservations about GFPB's spending, causing Whitfield to ask assistant city attorney Joe Childers if the City Council could use tax money from the 2017 sales and use tax.

Childers responded, saying that Arkansas law prohibits the city from appropriating money for or loaning its credit to any corporation, association, institution or individual. There were exceptions, said Childers, who added that municipal expenditures must be permitted or authorized by law and adopted by procedures consistent with state law and local ordinance.

"I was just expecting a 'yes, you all are fully covered to do what you're doing,'" said Whitfield. "To me, that gives me that protection that I would love to have."

Committee member Glen Brown Jr. said he interpreted Childers' response as saying that as long as the money is spent for a lawful purpose, the expenditures are legal.

Lockett said he wanted to see the cost of the Downtown Districts projects that totaled $6,606,000.

Chandra Griffin, interim director for Urban Renewal, said she did not have an itemized cost of each project but said several were currently in the works.

"You can't tell this council that we got projects but we don't know what they are going to cost," said Lockett.

The downtown projects include completing the "re-live downtown master plan."

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal acquired 16 buildings on Main Street that will be stabilized, renovated and fully restored.

Urban Renewal also acquired and abated the former Admiral Benbow Hotel on Harding Avenue for a future go-kart track, which is expected to break ground in 2022.

Other budgeted items include blight removal; an Urban Renewal code enforcement officer; a grant writer; The Generator; Parks and Recreation upgrades; Property Assessment Clean Energy; Aquatic Center loan repayment; non-profit youth partners; legal assistance; convention center operations for Delta Celebration Series Event and Festivals; and the First Responders Incentive Program.

Lockett said he could not, in good conscience, appropriate more than $6 million to Urban Renewal without an itemized list of the projects and a cost associated with each one.

"The problem that I am running into is the projects that you have done...this $1.2 million for a hotel, $250,000 for another hotel and another $65,000 for a third hotel and that just leads me to how many hotels can Urban Renewal own," said Lockett. "How prudent is it for this council to give you all money that we have no way of knowing that you'll buy three or four more hotels like this?"

Griffin said there are plans in place for the acquisitions that have already been made and that no other purchases are planned.

Griffin added she had proposals for three renovated buildings in the downtown area and a letter of intent for downtown housing.

CEO of GFPB Ryan Watley said it costs about $90 per square foot to stabilize the buildings that have been acquired with a total for that work estimated at $3 million.

"Everything that we're doing, we are leveraging this tax to bring in private dollars to complete these projects," said Watley, who admitted it has been hard trying to find investors. "There's not enough money listed here to do everything that we are proposing."

"How much has been leveraged thus far?" asked Lockett.

Watley replied, saying a grant funded some of the project initiatives, and investment groups paid their own expenses when traveling to and from Pine Bluff.

In total, Watley said private investors will have $19 million invested in the movie theater and housing subdivision so far.

"The private side has yet to come up with anything substantial," said Lockett, who added that the movie theater has been in the works for years.

Ryan said when the private side does come with their finances, GFPB will have the incentives to complete the project.

Watley said the downtown area was not bankable, and that is the reason why it is so important to continue Go Forward's work.

"Every dollar that we spend downtown is going to be the taxpayers' side of the dollars, not the private side," said Whitfield. "We talk about a partnership, but why is it my partner is not investing in the same buildings with me right now?"

Ryan answered, saying that the private side would complete the project started by Go Forward.

Whitfield said he would make a motion to pass the budget to the full council holding the $6 million until GFPB can provide itemized documentation for its spending.