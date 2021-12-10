PREP BASKETBALL: Fort Smith Northside knocks off El Reno in opening round of Tournament of Champions

At a glance

Taco Bell Tournament of Champions

At Southside Arena, Fort Smith

Thursday’s games

GAME 1 West Memphis 60, Howe, Okla 44

GAME 2 FS Northside 60, El Reno, Okla., 54

GAME 3 Tuttle, Okla. 66, FS Southside 25

GAME 4 Greenwood 62, Ada, Okla. 34

Today’s games

GAME 5 Howe, Okla. vs. El Reno, Okla., 4 p.m.

GAME 6 Southside vs. Ada, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 7 West Memphis vs. Northside, semifinals, 7 p.m.

GAME 8 Tuttle vs. Greenwood, semifinals, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

GAME 9 Seventh Place Game, 1 p.m.

GAME 10 Consolation Final, 2:30 p.m.

GAME 11 Third-Place Game, 4 p.m.

GAME 12 Championship, 7 p.m.

FORT SMITH – For a quarter-and-a-half, Fort Smith Northside appeared poised to blow out El Reno, Okla.

The Lady Indians, though, switched from man defense to a zone and the Lady Bears had their hands full in holding on for the 60-54 win in the first round of the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at Southside Arena.

"I know it was closer than we expected, but it was a good win for us," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "If El Reno continues to shoot the ball like they did tonight, they will beat a lot of folks."

Northside (7-0) will face West Memphis in today's 7 p.m. semifinals.

Lady Bear forward Yonni Releford led all scorers with 28 points while teammate Karys Washington added 13.

"It seemed like for years we were playing [West Memphis] in the finals or the semifinals in the state tournament," Smith said. "Seeing them tonight, they were athletic as they have ever been. They owned the backboard [in a win over Howe, Okla.], so we will have to do a good job rebounding if we want to keep it close tomorrow."

The Lady Indians (2-1), who will play Howe in a 4 p.m. consolation game, were in serious trouble early between their guards being in foul trouble, full-court pressure by Northside and the Lady Bears' inside play.

Northside led 18-5 after one quarter and the lead was 26-12 on a Releford layup with 4:52 left in the first half.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1210elrenofsn/]

When El Reno abandoned its man defense for a 2-3 zone, Northside began to struggle on offense, missing outside shots and turning the ball over. The Lady Indians went on a 15-2 run the rest of the second quarter and it was a one-point game at halftime, 28-27.

"The momentum suddenly switched," Smith said. "We did some subbing and we kind of relaxed. When El Reno switched defense on us, it slowed us down. We were not as aggressive on offense. If you hit shots everything looks great, but when you don't, everything magnifies. I thought we got a little rattled."

El Reno got its first lead since the game's opening minute to start the second half when Tetona Woods-Blackowl drained a three-pointer at the 7:13 mark of the third quarter for a 30-28 lead.

That would be the only lead the Lady Indians would have in the second half. Back-to-back three-point plays by Releford gave Northside the lead for good at 34-30 with 5:35 left in the quarter.

A three-point play by Latia Johnson increased the Lady Bears' advantage to 43-35 with two minutes left in the third period.

From that point on, El Reno was chasing Northside, but never could get within a possession.

Washington hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Bears hold off the Lady Indians. The first basket was with 6:10 left that gave Northside a 48-42 lead and the second was with 2:12 remaining for a 57-50 Lady Bear advantage.

"[Washington] has the potential, but they have to have that breakout game to help build their confidence and believe in themselves," Smith added. "Hopefully, this was that game for her tonight."