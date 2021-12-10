PREP BASKETBALL: Rogers falls short at Arvest Hoopfest

ROGERS -- The ball could have bounced a little differently Thursday night and allowed Rogers' boys to enjoy an opening-day victory during the Arvest Hoopfest.

Instead, it was Springfield (Mo.) Catholic who received the necessary breaks late in the game and took a 55-51 victory over the Mounties in War Eagle Arena.

Zach Howell's off-balance bucket in the lane helped the Fighting Irish snap a 51-51 tie, and Ty Lyons had the ball bounce his way and made it a four-point game with 39 seconds remaining.

"It's game for us of minor things," Rogers Coach Lamont Frazier said. "Right now, our chemistry is not the best, and it's going to take a little time.

We have four guys we're trying to play that we haven't seen in 9 months. To come out and compete right away, our chemistry is way off because we're counting on those guys. It's going to take us a little bit of time, but once we get our legs underneath us, in games like this we will be a lot better."

Rogers (1-2) trailed 46-43 to start the fourth quarter, but Will Liddell picked up a breakaway dunk and added another bucket to put the Mounties ahead. Rex Krout then scored to give Rogers a 46-43 lead with 3:09 remaining, only to have Lyons tie the game moments later with a three-pointer.

Howell then drove the lane and managed to score the go-ahead bucket with 2:18 left, despite briefly losing control of the ball. Lyons then had a shot go his away and gave Catholic a 53-49 cushion, then Howell's two free throws with 12.1 seconds left sealed the win after Liddell drove inside and scored to make it a two-point game.

Liddell, who had 12 combined points in Rogers' games in Alma last weekend, scored 17 and was the only player in double figures for the Mounties, who will return to action with a 7 p.m. game today against Greene County Tech.

"Will stepped up and played," Frazier said. "I think that's what we expect of Will and everybody expects of Will. Hopefully, he has found a rhythm where he can go out and play and relax. He made plays on both sides of the floor, and that's what a senior does."

Howell finished with 26 points for Catholic, including an 11-for-11 outing at the free-throw line, while Liam O'Reilly added 19 for Catholic, whose coach Jack Simpson was a former player for current Bentonville coach Dick Rippee. Catholic will open today's action with a 4 p.m. game against Russellville.