Prep Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Bentonville 53,

Ozark, Mo. 52 (OT)

Owen Dehrmann hit a three-pointer at the buzzer and gave Bentonville a first-round victory Thursday over Ozark in the Blue Springs (Mo.) Basketball Tournament.

It was Dehrmann's first bucket since the first quarter as Jaylen Lee scored the Tigers' other five points in overtime. Bentonville (3-2) trailed 27-23 at halftime but tied the game at 34-34 to end the third quarter, then both team scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and forced overtime.

Harrison Hicks had 12 points, all on three-pointers, and was the only player in double figures for Bentonville, which returns to semifinal action at 7 p.m. today against St. Louis Jennings.

Blue Springs, Mo. 78,

FS Northside 47

Blue Springs bolted to an early 26-16 lead and knocked off Fort Smith Northside during the opening round of the Blue Springs Basketball Tournament.

Blue Springs pulled away by outscoring the Grizzlies 19-7 in the second quarter and 24-16 during the third quarter.

Sam Roper had 11 points for Northside.

GIRLS

Farmington 77, Leavenworth, Kan. 26

Farmington's fast start was too much for Leavenworth as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a first-round victory in the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic in Joplin, Mo.

Carson Dillard had 20 points to lead a trio in double figures for Farmington (9-0), which jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first quarter and owned a 45-19 halftime cushion. Jenna Lawrence was next with 18 points, followed by Megan Hernandez with 10.

The Lady Cardinals will play host Joplin in a 7 p.m. semifinal today.

Valley Springs 73, Sheridan 47

Halle Miller had 16 points to lead four Valley Springs players in double figures as the Lady Tigers rolled past Sheridan during the opening round of the Benton Classic.

Valley Springs led 20-10 after one quarter and 39-26 halftime before the Lady Tigers outscored Sheridan 21-11 in the third quarter and pulled away.

Emmy Grady added 12 points for Valley Springs, followed by Macy Willis with 11 and Cayley Patrick with 10.

Valley Springs will play host Benton at 7 p.m. today.

Dewey, Okla. 44,

Gravette 35

Dewey outscored Gravette 19-12 in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a win in the Adair (Okla.) Tournament.

Dewey led 16-9 after one quarter and 20-11 at halftime, but the Lady Lions went on a 12-5 run in the third quarter to get within reach.

Brynn Romine was the only Lady Lion in double figures with 12 points.