Razorbacks' Davis having fun again

FAYETTEVILLE -- The joy is back in Davonte "Devo" Davis' game.

So are the points and assists.

Davis, a 6-4 sophomore from Jacksonville, has enjoyed the best stretch of his University of Arkansas career going into the No. 12 Razorbacks' game against Oklahoma on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

"We all know what Devo can do," Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said. "We know he's the best defender on the court. We know he can score the ball on offense, break down his guy.

"Really, we've just been waiting for it to come out. When Devo plays and Devo does his thing, we know what Devo is going to do."

What Davis has done the last three games is average 16.7 points, 6.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds in victories over the University of Central Arkansas, University of Arkansas at Little Rock and UNC-Charlotte.

"I think it has to be fun for me, and I'm making it more fun," Davis said. "Just have to have a smile on my face at all times and play the game freely.

"I talked to my grandma and my mom the other day, and they told me I haven't been smiling and having fun.

"I just feel like if I continue to have fun and let the game come to me, I'll continue to play as well as I have been."

Davis' production on offense has sky-rocketed since the opener against Mercer, when he didn't attempt a shot or free throw in 34 minutes.

"One of the things we talked to him about was, 'Play with joy,' " Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought last year the cool thing about being around him, coaching him, his teammates, we kind of all fed off his energy and enthusiasm to play."

After playing sparingly the early part of his freshman season, Davis started the final 14 games and became one of the Razorbacks' best players in their run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

In six postseason games -- two SEC Tournament and four NCAA Tournament games -- Davis averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Davis hit the game-winning jump shot with 3.1 seconds left in Arkansas' 72-70 victory over Oral Roberts in a Sweet 16 matchup and finished with 16 points. He then had 14 points in Arkansas' loss to Baylor, which won the national championship.

So it was a surprise to see Davis average 6.6 points the first six games this season.

"I was playing with a lot of anger and playing so serious all the time," Davis said. "Coming in and trying to do so much. I think I just had a lot on my shoulders."

Davis has been making the transition to being the Razorbacks' primary point guard -- a role at which Jalen Tate excelled as a senior last season -- after playing shooting guard and small forward as a freshman.

"We feed off of his personality, and we've seen a lot more of his personality of late for whatever reason," Musselman said. "I think a lot of it is comfort.

"He's more comfortable with his teammates, they're understanding each other's games a little bit better than earlier in the year.

"I think that now he's starting to fall into a little bit more of a groove."

Through nine games Davis is averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes. He's shooting 50% (37 of 74) from the field and continues to be the team's best perimeter defender.

"I'm really getting the feeling at the point guard position," Davis said. "I'm continuing to get better for sure."

Davis hit 8 of 11 shots and had 16 points, a career-high matching 7 assists and 4 rebounds against UALR.

"Devo reminds me of myself some," said UALR Coach Darrell Walker, an All-American guard for the Razorbacks as a senior during the 1982-83 season. "He guards and you don't have to run any plays for him and he still can score. He's a glue guy and he's a really good teammate and plays as hard as heck."

Davis had 18 points and a career-high eight assists against UNCC.

"Devo has been slowing down the game and letting it come to him," Williams said. "Because he's scoring so well off the pick-and-rolls and running the break, passes are getting open, too, so I feel like that's why his assists have been really good."

Davis worked hard in the off-season to improve his three-point shot after going 2 of 13 last season, but it remains a work in progress as he's 4 of 15 this season.

Attacking the basket is still Davis' strength on offense. He's 21 of 32 from the field the last three games -- all on two-point baskets. It's the most two-pointers in a three-game span in his 39 games for the Razorbacks.

"He's a guy that is hard [for defenders] to keep in front because he can get out in transition and attack," Musselman said. "He's so good off the bounce.

"I think he has improved dramatically as a shooter, and he's comfortable with shooting open shots or if a defense tries to go under him.

"We certainly want him to continue to utilize what he did last year, which is that mid-range game and taking the ball all the way to the cup."





Up next

No. 12 Arkansas men vs. Oklahoma

WHEN 12:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE BOK Center, Tulsa

RECORDS Arkansas 9-0, Oklahoma 7-2.

SERIES Arkansas leads 16-12

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2



