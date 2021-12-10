Redbugs look for three-peat while Jaguars hope to stop it

At a glance

FORDYCE VS. McCRORY

WHAT Class 2A state championship

WHEN 7 p.m. today

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock

TV Arkansas PBS

TICKETS $7, available online at gofan.co/app/school/AAA

RECORDS Fordyce 10-3; McCrory 12-1

COACHES Fordyce: Tim Rodgers; McCrory: Chris Kennon

To Tim Rodgers, Fordyce football's return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock tonight is somewhat surprising.

The Redbugs only returned three starters from last year's 15-0 squad, and starting quarterback Trey Merritt was sidelined with an injury in Fordyce's Week 1 win against Rison, keeping him off the field for a large portion of the season.

But, like clockwork, the Redbugs are back for a third consecutive 2A state championship game appearance, as they'll be playing McCrory for the chance at a three-peat.

"We had a lot of question marks, but we knew that if we could get people in the right position, we might have a chance to get back and do things," said Rodgers, the Redbugs' coach. "Our kids just seem to know how to win when it's time ... . And so we're kind of surprised, but we're pleasantly surprised, that we're here again."

Fordyce's (10-3) return has been an incredibly collective effort in Rodgers' eyes.

"We've just kind of filled in all through the year," Rodgers said. "You can look at our stats and we don't have somebody who's got all the tackles. We don't have somebody who's got all the yardage, as far as passing and running, receiver. We just kind of patched it together the whole season."

The amount of players used does show up on the stat sheet. The Redbugs have generated 2,460 rush yards this year, but their leading rusher, Kriston Belin, has generated less than a third of those yards, with 727. Six Redbugs have totaled more than 100 rush yards this year, with senior Dominic Hammond on pace to eclipse that mark Friday.

The same goes for Fordyce's passing attack. Merritt (597), who returned against Junction City, and Hammond (420) split the bulk of the Redbugs' 1,078 passing yards.

Rodgers said at the start of this season, he knew his team could build around Merritt and senior linemen Carson Williams and Dakota Wimberly, but he commended his team, in particular seniors Al Williams and Jacobie Walker, for stepping up and filling in throughout the year.

While McCrory (12-1) is facing a Fordyce team that lacked experience coming into the season, it's been the opposite for the Jaguars, who have posted their best mark since it won its first state title in 2015 when they defeated Rison.

The Jaguars' level of experience this year is something Coach Chris Kennon, who's been at McCrory for the past eight seasons, sees a similarity between this squad and his title-winning team.

"When those [2015] kids were sophomores, many of them started as sophomores," Kennon said. A lot of the kids I have that are seniors now, many of them started as sophomores at key positions."

Two of those seniors include three-year starters at quarterback and running back in Cason Campbell and Reid Kennon. Campbell has thrown for 1,300 yards this season and thrown 12 touchdown passes, while Reid Kennon has rushed for 1,300 yards, caught another 400 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. Chris Kennon named several other seniors, including two-way lineman Buck Riley, team leader in tackles Lathan Briley and linebacker Landen Headley.

"Anytime you have experience, and have been there for three years, it makes a big difference," Chris Kennon said.