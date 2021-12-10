Redrawn wards in PB go into effect after OK





Inside an empty Pine Bluff Convention Center auditorium, council members voted unanimously to approve redrawn wards with the filing period to run for city positions approaching.

Council members also voted for an emergency clause that allowed the wards to take effect immediately, rather than 31 days after council approval.

The council scheduled a public hearing session to take comments on the redrawn wards, which must be done every 10 years based on the census, yet no citizens appeared or signed up to be heard. Pine Bluff saw its population drop from 49,083 in the 2010 census to 38,920 in 2020, and the difference from least- to greatest-populated ward per 2020 data was 238.

The breakdown of wards for 2021 by population (not counting prisons) is:

• Ward 1: 9,691 (change from 12,494 in 2010)

• Ward 2: 9,615 (change from 12,585)

• Ward 3: 9,761 (change from 11,977)

• Ward 4: 9,853 (change from 12,087)

Robert Ashford of Optimization Direct Inc. drew the new wards. He told board members via videoconference the goal was to divide 109 voting districts, each one averaging 357 citizens, into the four wards.

"If I had any objections, they wouldn't be justified," said Ward 1 Council Member Joni Alexander, who was elected through 2022. "It's just something we have to do because the population numbers dropped."

Ward 3 Council Member Glen Brown Sr. was concerned about the loss of 682 constituents living in the area surrounded by 14th Avenue, Oakwood Road, Faucett Road and Redbud Street to Ward 4, but he eventually agreed to the redrawn wards for the sake of time at the behest of Mayor Shirley Washington.

"This was the map they drew that had less changes in it," Ward 3 Council Member Ivan Whitfield said. "That's the way we look at it. You hate to see it done because you hate to lose any citizens, but we understand those things happen."

The goal of redistricting, Ashford explained, is to make each ward as equal as possible, contiguous and reasonably compact. The new lines not only have Ward 4 cutting into the area Brown tried to keep but also gaining a portion of Ward 1 east of the railroad, and Ward 1 takes an area south of 38th and 39th avenues and east of Olive Street from Ward 2.

Ward 4 Council Member Steven Mays Sr. had hoped the lines could be changed because he said the redrawing "threw everything off." Although he gained the most territory by going into wards 1 and 3, he said before the vote he might go along with the new map "to keep the peace" with fellow council members. The new lines keep Mays' ward from maintaining a consistent border with Ward 3.

"I'm going to take care of the people, no matter what," Mays said. "That's what I do. I want to make sure the people of Pine Bluff Fourth Ward are taken care of, as well as the Third Ward, the Second and the First."

The change to Alexander's ward will affect how she has to campaign for re-election.

"I lost an area and I gained an area, so I have to include some more people," Alexander said. "My mailers, I have to go to a larger-population area. It'll be the same type of campaign; I just have to welcome a new area in, but at the same time, I don't know how much more because I lost an area as well."

Ward 2 Council Member Steven Shaner said the new lines wouldn't have any effect on whether he decides to run for reelection in 2024.

"When they first drew it up, they at first had Ward 2 ending up on the north side of 46th Avenue, and I live on the south side of 46th Avenue, so that would have taken me out of my ward," Shaner said. "That's one of those deals where I said, 'I oppose to that drawing because it would have got me out of my own ward.'"

The filing period to run for city positions is Feb. 22-March 1. The primary election is May 24.





This map shows the redrawn Pine Bluff wards based on the 2020 census. (Courtesy of the city of Pine Bluff)





