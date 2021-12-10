Resting in peace

Bob Dole's casket, draped in an American flag, was taken up the Capitol steps by service members Thursday and placed in the rotunda of the building in which he spent decades, guiding United States congressional policy, sometimes in the majority, sometimes in the minority.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were there, among many others, to pay tribute. President Biden spoke at the event. The catch: All the politicians mentioned in this paragraph thus far are Democrats. Mr. Dole was a Republican.

This is how things used to be done. You fought hard during political fights, but had some respect for the humanity of the other side. The old repeated story of Ronald Reagan and Tip O'Neill having drinks after work is only one example.

Can you imagine? In the 1990s, people blasted the politics of personal destruction. And bemoaned the lack of civility in politics. Considering what happens these days, they were darned-near polite.