Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post -- 12:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Nashville in the eighth

BEST BET Gurl You Fine in the third

LONG SHOT Fort Ridge in the fourth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 13-28 (46.4%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $20,000

STORM ADVISORY** recorded a rapid work at Churchill following an eight-length victory at Belmont, and he is a two-time winner at Oaklawn, and he races for trainer Diodoro for the first time. CAVE RUN won consecutive races against similar opposition last season at Oaklawn, and he is dropping in class following solid efforts in Kentucky. LOOKIN FOR EIGHT has a consistently competitive record at Oaklawn, and he is back sprinting after a dull two-turn performance at Delta.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Storm AdvisoryCohenDiodoro9-5

6 Cave RunGonzalezBarkley2-1

4 Lookin for EightVazquezBroberg6-1

1 War DetonatorTohillMartin6-1

2 Firery TaleArrietaContreras9-2

5 RampageTorresMatthews8-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Claiming $10,000

ABDAN*** has finished in the money in five of his last six races, and the front-runner is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks and deserves favoritism. MO HEAT lost a big lead in a useful front-running route race at Indiana, and he is also taking a significant drop for a stable off to a good start. SUGGESTED has done his best running on turf, but he has the class and appears to be training well for new and winning trainer Norm Casse.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 AbdanCohenDiodoro8-5

5 Mo HeatHiraldoHolthus6-1

7 SuggestedGerouxCasse5-2

6 KnievelTorresBroberg7-2

1 Mountain TimeLopezContreras8-1

3 Warning LabelHarrCline15-1

2 Ponti PokerCanchariSoto20-1

3 Purse $42,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $32,000

GURL YOU FINE*** won a fast allowance race last month at Remington, and she has improved throughout her four-year-old campaign, and she keeps regular rider Ramon Vazquez. SAV is a graded stake-placed sprinter at Woodbine, and the classy mare has speed and is a big threat in her first race on a dirt surface. CATECHISM has finished in the money in all six of her races at Oaklawn, and she is dropping to a proper level after taking on starter allowance rivals in Kentucky.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Gurl You FineVazquezVillafranco7-2

6 SavFrancoMcKnight5-2

2 CatechismGarciaAnderson10-1

7 CherishedSantanaLoy8-1

3 ChakraJordanCash6-1

5 InvaluableCabreraMoquett3-1

4 Well SpentArrietaCombs9-2

4 Purse $25,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $10,000

FORT RIDGE** dominated $5,000 rivals at Hawthorne, and both the third and fourth-place finishers have come back to win next starts. Moreover, she has been working fast and often since arriving in Hot Springs. STORMIN HONGKONG has been overmatched in recent allowance races at Remington, but he owns competitive Beyer figures and picks up a leading rider. HORSE GREEDY has the class having competed on the tough Southern California circuit, but the morning line favorite has not raced his best since claimed away from trainer John Sadler.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Fort RidgeGonzalezMason10-1

1 Stormin HongkongCabreraBrennan6-1

9 Horse GreedyGerouxAmescua9-5

3 Past PostBaileyHaran4-1

4 El VenueTohillMorse7-2

7 Can ImagineHarrCline12-1

5 TentwelvefourteenQuinonezHewitt30-1

8 FixicoCanchariCox8-1

6 Seek N JusticeFrancoLitfin12-1

5 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies, 2-year-olds, Maiden Special Weight

DERBY DAY LASSIE** is an unraced filly who has earned the bullet in three consecutive five-furlong breezes, and trainer Allen Milligan has saddled two "live" two-year-old first-timers at the meeting. VALENTINE ANGEL closed her debut preparations with a snappy three-furlong gate drill, and trainer John Prather wins with third kind. CATCH A WHIFF has two months of encouraging works leading up to her debut, and she has a winning trainer-rider team.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Derby Day LassieGarciaMiligan7-2

4 Valentine AngelVazquezPrather10-1

3 Catch a WhiffGonzalezBarkley5-1

9 Punchy GirlArrietaBarkley9-2

11 Lightning HartHarrDixon8-1

12 War MusicSantanaOrtiz8-1

1 DerondaFrancoMoquett8-1

2 Wishin and HopinGerouxDeville20-1

6 Pattern BetCabreraMoquett6-1

8 MilliganmikeandmeCohenBroberg10-1

10 Hamazing DebateBorelGonzalez20-1

13 She's HamazingJordanGonzalez20-1

7 Gold StrategyWalesHornsby30-1

6 Purse $102,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, Allowance

LI'L TOOTSIE*** easily defeated older allowance rivals at Churchill following a third-place finish in the G2 Prioress at Saratoga, and she drew to the outside of her primary competition. ABROGATE won two of three races last season at Oaklawn, including the Purple Martin, and she made a successful return to the races defeating allowance runners last month at Churchill. NORTHERN DIAMOND is one of a few with excellent early speed, and she has a strong record at the distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Li'l TootsieGerouxAmoss3-1

3 AbrogateSantanaAsmussen2-1

1 Northern DiamondTohillMartin9-2

6 Someone Said SoFrancoRosin6-1

2 ToccataCabreraSharp4-1

4 Heart Full of SoulArrietaRobertson5-1

7 Purse $40,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance

PRIORITIZATION** set a moderate pace before quickly drawing off in a seven-length route win at Hawthorne, and the rapidly improving three-year-old is bred to be talented. LEADING WEST had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when catching a sloppy track at CD, but he is good enough and may benefit from a fast or contentious pace. OUTLIER splashed his way to a sprint victory against $50k rivals at Churchill, and he does have a winning record at the distance, and he was claimed by a sharp stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 PrioritizationArrietaBecker8-1

4 Leading WestCohenDiodoro3-1

5 OutlierCabreraCash4-1

7 Jay Vee BeeGerouxVan Berg7-2

10 Tango CharlieTorresMorse10-1

3 ShofarGonzalezBarkley6-1

9 Optimus KatContrerasLukas8-1

8 SouthernerVazquezAsmussen6-1

1 Wherever He IsTohillMartin15-1

2 Pats PropertyHarrHaran20-1

8 Purse $102,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming

NASHVILLE**** was arguably the quickest sprinter in America in 2020, and the lightly raced stake winner has the best of connections. FIRECROW is battle tested in graded stake races, and the speedy veteran should work out a favorable trip. HOLLIS is a multiple stake-winning sprinter who won at this level last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 NashvilleGerouxAsmussen7-5

6 FirecrowCabreraMoquett7-2

7 HollisSantanaOrtiz4-1

2 Nuclear OptionGonzalezMason8-1

5 LykanJordanMason12-1

4 Home BaseArrietaContreras6-1

3 Mr. JagermeisterContrerasLund8-1

9 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Special Weight

HOT TOPIC*** has an outstanding foundation having been in training for most of 2021, and she has encouraging workouts, and her dam was a GI winner of better than $884k. SALUTE THE FLAG finished with good energy in a third-place debut at Churchill, and she switches to a leading rider in Ricardo Santana Jr. GRACE'S SECRET finished full of run and in front of the second selection in her returns from a freshening, and the added ground may work in her favor.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Hot TopicCabreraMoquett6-1

5 Salute the FlagSantanaJones5-2

11 Grace's SecretFrancoPuhich7-2

1 Martique MissCohenHollendorfer8-1

12 UpandcomingstarVazquezAsmussen5-1

9 Kizzy BGerouxStidham6-1

8 Church ServiceHarrCline20-1

2 High ConTorresBaltas12-1

4 November RoseJordanCash10-1

3 TerranovaHiraldo12-1

7 AidanikeGonzalezGreen12-1

6 Lady CommanderCourtFires30-1