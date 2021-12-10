Ricky Stromberg to return to Razorbacks in 2022

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg announced Friday he will return for his senior season in 2022.

Stromberg was considered a prospect for next year’s draft had he decided to enter the draft after his junior season.

“I love the great state of Arkansas and our great fan base so much,” Stromberg wrote. “I love my teammates and coaches that always have my back and I will always have (theirs).

“For those reasons, I have decided to return for my senior year and forego the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Stromberg has an overall grade of 74.8 this season by Pro Football Focus. His run block grade is 77.2 by Pro Football Focus, while his pass block grade is 69.1.

Stromberg, a native of Tulsa, Okla., has been a starter since his freshman season in 2019. He has played in 33 games and started 30 in three seasons at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks might return four starting offensive linemen next season. Right tackle Dalton Wagner has announced his intention to return, and starting guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer came to Arkansas in the same signing class as Stromberg.

Starting left tackle Myron Cunningham's eligibility expires at the end of the season.

The Razorbacks were a semifinalist this year for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the nation’s best group of offensive linemen.