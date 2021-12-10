BOYS

BENTONVILLE 53, OZARK (MO.) 52 Owen Dehrmann's three-pointer at the buzzer allowed Bentonville (3-2) to snap a two-game losing streak and move into the semifinals of the Blue Springs Tournament in Blue Springs, Mo.

BOONEVILLE 57, HEAVENER (OKLA.) 54, 2OT Booneville (6-1) knocked down 15 three-point baskets and held on in overtime during the Battle on the Border in Arkoma, Okla. Christopher Johnson had 18 points and Raiden Ferguson added nine. It was Ferguson's three that sent the game to overtime, and it was his trey in the second extra sessions that won it.

LINK ACADEMY (MO.) 72, JONESBORO 41 Julian Phillips and Jordan Walsh each scored 13 points to lead Link Academy (8-0) to a rout in the Ozark Mountain Shootout in Springfield, Mo. Omaha Biliew had 12 points and Julian Norris added nine points for the Lions.

MAUMELLE 84, GREENBRIER 51 Carl Daughtery Jr. nabbed 26 points to carry Maumelle (5-1) to the finals of the Petit Jean Classic in Morrilton. Colby Garland tacked on 23 points for the Hornets.

RUSSELLVILLE 64, GREENE COUNTY TECH 51 Grayson Sims contributed 22 points to lift Russellville (1-4) to an opening round victory in the Arvest Hoopfest in Rogers. Donyae May had 15 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds and Hayes Vines tallied 13 points for the Cyclones, who had lost four in a row.

GIRLS

BENTON 43, VAN BUREN 26 Alyssa Houston scored 13 points as Benton (5-1) defeated Van Buren in the Benton Classic. Presly Chism added 10 points. The Lady Panthers led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, 24-16 at halftime and 34-24 at the end of the third quarter.

BOONEVILLE 56, HEAVENER (OKLA.) 42 Heaven Sanchez pounded out 17 points while Joleigh Tate had 14 points and eight rebounds to send Booneville (7-0) to the finals of the Battle on the Border in Arkoma, Okla. Cara Miller had eight points and rebounds for the Lady Bearcats. Carly Watkins scored 14 points and Milaya Riddley had 11 points for Heavener. McKinley Alexander added 10 points for the Lady Wolves.

LAMAR 52, TWO RIVERS 27 Morgan Cochran had 13 points and Karley Williams followed with 11 points to help Lamar (9-0, 2-0 3A-5) remain unbeaten. Shae Taylor and Kori Sanders each finished with 10 points.

NORFORK 60, SHIRLEY 18 Keeley Blanchard scored 11 points and Liza Shaddy chipped in with 10 points to lead Norfork (14-2, 6-0 1A-2) to a rout in league play. Ashlyn Estes and Kasey Moody both had nine points each for the Lady Panthers.

RECTOR 40, RIVERSIDE 21 Carly Rodden delivered with 11 points to ignite surging Rector (7-4, 4-0 2A-3) to its four victory in a row.

VALLEY SPRINGS 73, SHERIDAN 47 Four players landed in double figures, led by Halle Miller's 16 points, for Valley Springs (9-4) in its victory in the Benton Classic. Emma Graddy scored 12 points and Macy Willis had 11 points for the Lady Tigers. Cayley Patrick also added 10 points for Valley Springs.

WEST MEMPHIS 60, HOWE (OKLA.) 44 Janiyah Tucker scored a team-high 17 points as West Memphis (9-0) rolled in the first round of the Taco Bell Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith. The Lady Blue Devils led 27-25 at halftime before running away in the second half.

Wednesday's late games

BOYS

IZARD COUNTY 64, HIGHLAND 58 Gunner Gleghorn scored 26 points and Denton Reiley finished with 23 points as Izard County (8-4) advanced to the semifinals of its invitational tournament. Noah Powell had 21 points for Highland (0-5). Dylan Munroe ended with 13 points and Warren Burton had 10 points for the Rebels.

GIRLS

RURAL SPECIAL 56, CAVE CITY 41 Meri Morgan led all scorers with 21 points, carrying Rural Special (7-5) to victory. Emma Goins added 18 points for the Lady Rebels. Keylee Lyons had a team-high 19 points for Cave City (3-5).