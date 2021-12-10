Russian military chief issues warning to Ukraine

MOSCOW -- Russia's top military officer sternly warned neighboring Ukraine against trying to reclaim control over separatist areas by force, saying Thursday that Moscow will "suppress" any such attempt.

The statement by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, comes amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine that stoked Ukrainian and Western fears of a possible invasion.

A senior Russian diplomat doubled down on Gerasimov's warning by saying that the failure to stem the mounting tensions could push Russia and the West to a redux of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis that put the world on the verge of a nuclear war.

Tension briefly rose later Thursday when Russia's Federal Security Service said a Ukrainian navy ship was heading toward the Kerch Strait between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, ignoring Russian coast guard vessels' signals.

The FSB charged that maneuvering by the Ukrainian ship Donbas jeopardized navigation safety. The agency reported later that the ship changed course and sailed away from the Kerch Strait.

The Ukrainian military dismissed the Russian claims, saying the Donbas didn't come anywhere close to any "sensitive" areas and was now heading back to its base. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov denounced the Russian report as "manipulations," expressing surprise that Moscow saw the unarmed vessel as a threat.

Moscow demands that all ships passing through the narrow strait that separates the Russia-annexed Crimea from Russia's Taman Peninsula notify Russian authorities, citing the need to ensure the safety of navigation.

In November 2018, Russian coast guard ships opened fire on three Ukrainian ships near the strait and then seized them. Ukraine insisted the vessels were in international waters when Russia intercepted them.

BIDEN'S STANCE

U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a video call Tuesday that the West would respond with bruising economic sanctions that would inflict acute pain on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. At the same time, Biden made it clear Wednesday that U.S. troops wouldn't be sent to Ukraine to confront the Russians, and announced future talks between the U.S., its top NATO allies and Russia to address some of Moscow's security concerns.

Biden reached out to Ukraine's leader Thursday as the United States moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between that country and Russia, part of a broader effort to dissuade Russia from a destabilizing invasion of its western neighbor.

But any negotiations to peacefully resolve Europe's tangled East-West rivalries will present minefields for the U.S. president.

Biden made his offer of American diplomacy during a two-hour online session with Putin on Tuesday. He proposed joining the Europeans in negotiations not just to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine but also to address Putin's larger strategic objections to NATO expanding its membership and building military capacity ever closer to Russia's borders.

Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone for more than an hour Thursday. In a tweet, the Ukrainian leader said the two "discussed possible formats for resolving the conflict in Donbas and touched upon the course of internal reforms in Ukraine."

Russia has rejected Ukrainian and Western claims of plotting an attack and described them as a cover-up for a possible attempt by Ukraine to retake the rebel-held areas. Ukraine has denied such plans.

On Thursday, Gerasimov reinforced Moscow's warning to Ukraine not to try to use force to reclaim control of the east, saying that "any provocations by Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas problems by force will be suppressed."

U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

More autonomy could formally give residents of that region more authority over some local issues. The officials made no mention of ceding any territory. Biden has made clear that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are not on the table for the U.S. in any negotiations.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula and threw its support behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 14,000 people. Ukraine and the West accused Russia of sending troops and weapons to back the separatists, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.

NATO AN ISSUE

Biden also will have to finesse Ukraine's desire to join NATO. The U.S. and NATO reject Putin's demands that they guarantee Ukraine won't be admitted to the Western military alliance.

But senior State Department officials have told Ukraine that NATO membership is unlikely to be approved in the next decade, according to a person familiar with those private talks who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic with deep cultural and historic ties to Russia, has in recent years sought closer integration with the West and membership in NATO. The alliance has held out the promise of membership but it has declined to set a timeline. Even before the current crisis, Ukraine was a long way from joining.

Gerasimov complained about NATO's growing presence near Russian borders and the increasing number and scope of drills by alliance troops. He particularly noted an increase in patrol flights by U.S. strategic bombers near Russian territory, saying they practiced launching cruise missiles at targets in Russia.

In remarks that followed up on Putin's push for Western security guarantees to preclude NATO's expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet neighbors, Gerasimov said Moscow is open to discussions on European and global security to "de-escalate tensions and increase the level of mutual trust."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also voiced hope that the U.S. and its NATO allies would listen to Moscow's security concerns and engage in meaningful discussions.

"It primarily refers to refraining from military activities near our borders and the development of military and military-technical presence in those territories," Ryabkov said during a panel discussion on international affairs.

He emphasized that Russia wants legally-binding guarantees of its security, noting that Western powers broke verbal promises -- given to Moscow in the early 1990s -- that NATO wouldn't expand eastward.

After speaking with Zelenskyy, Biden plans to brief leaders of nine NATO members in Eastern Europe, including three former Soviet republics. It's part of weeks of coordination with NATO allies on the response to the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border.

Before and after his call with Putin, Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy. France and Germany took the lead in brokering the 2015 peace deal between Ukraine and the Russia-backed rebels, in what's known as the Normandy format.

"We hope by Friday we're gonna be able to say, announce to you, we're having meetings at a higher level," Biden said Wednesday. "Not just with us, but with at least four of our major NATO allies, and Russia."

The meetings would address "the future of Russia's concern relative to NATO writ large, and whether or not we could work out any accommodations as it relates to bringing down the temperature" in Ukraine's east, Biden said.

Information for this article was contributed by Dasha Litvinova, Vladimir Isachenkov, Pan Pylas, Ellen Knickmeyer, Matthew Lee, Nomaan Merchant, Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.