School Board faces vote decision

The Little Rock School Board will decide in the coming weeks whether to open two seats on the board for elections in November 2022 or all nine board seats.

District leaders had been advised last summer by the Arkansas School Boards Association that by law all seats would need to be opened for election next year after the revision of board election boundary lines.

The Little Rock board approved new boundary lines last month. The updated election zones are meant to equalize the zone populations that had shifted between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Census counts.

Contrary to the Arkansas School Boards Association position, attorneys for the Little Rock School District told board members in recent days that a wholesale election of a new Little Rock board is not legally required by statute.

Instead, just the two board seats with board members who have 2022 term expiration dates must be open for election.

Those Zone 8 and Zone 9 seats are held by Greg Adams and Jeff Wood.

The School Board's decision on opening two seats or nine seats could come as soon as next week or in early 2022.

Board members queried attorneys at a Thursday night meeting about the conflicting guidance.

The Arkansas School Boards Association in July advised districts that have a minority population of 10% or more within their boundaries that all seats must be open in the 2022 school board elections -- with some statutory exceptions for districts operating under a federal school desegregation order.

The Little Rock district does have a minority population of more than 10% -- defined as Black, Hispanic, American Indian, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander -- and is no longer under any federal school desegregation order.

Eric Walker, a district staff attorney, told the board that he and attorneys in the Friday, Eldredge and Clark law firm had researched the issue and concluded that the district is in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act and therefore exempt from opening all board seats for election.

Chris Heller, the district's long-time attorney, told district leaders in a three-page memorandum that he based his position on the language of Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-631 as well as an Arkansas Supreme Court decision in a Marvell School District case.

The state Supreme Court ruled that only the member of the Marvell board whose term was expiring had to run for re-election after the 2000 U.S. census.

In regard to state law, Heller said the statute requires that a school district that has a board elected from zones that meet the requirements of the federal Voting Rights Act "shall be exempt" from the requirements of the law. He said the Little Rock district and its board meet the requirements of the federal Voting Rights Act.

School Board member Ali Noland questioned why there was such a disparity in the opinions between school district attorneys and advisers from the Arkansas School Boards Association. She said she was concerned about the district "going out on a limb" in possibly deciding to limit the election to two seats.

Walker responded that the school boards association advice was given as a fail-safe position that avoided any risk of a legal challenge to an election. Walker called the advice the safe course but not the best course.

Wood questioned attorney Khayyam Eddings what constitutes "compliance" with the Voting Rights Act.

"If we are going to say we are in compliance with the Voting Rights Act, we need to know what the requirements are," he said.

Wood also noted that while the changes to the board election zones overall were minimal, they were more significant in some of the zones than in others.

Board member Evelyn Callaway said she was concerned about electing a whole new School Board and having to "start over," particularly in light of the fact that Superintendent Mike Poore announced earlier in the meeting that he will retire next summer and the district would have not only a new board but a new superintendent.

Poore told the board members that a decision on whether to open all board seats or just two seats was theirs to make but that "the continuity of a school board is huge."

Heller in his memo provided some history of election zones in the district. The zones were established in 1986 by federal court order and the zones were revised after the 1990, 2000 and 2010 censuses. The district won a Voting Rights Act challenge after the 1990 revisions to the zones, he said. That district court decision was affirmed by the 8th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals in 1995.

The current nine Little Rock School Board members were elected in November and December 2020, after six years in which the capital city school system was under state control and without an elected board. The board members were elected from single-member zones that were drawn based on the 2010 U.S. census numbers -- the latest numbers available at that time.

Nineteen people ran for the nine open seats in 2020, with some candidates spending tens of thousands of dollars to be elected to the unpaid positions. Following their elections, the board members drew for staggered terms of two, three, four and five years.

Board members Sandrekkia Morning, Norma Johnson and Michael Mason have terms that expire in 2025.

The terms for Callaway and Leigh Ann Wilson expire in 2024.

The terms for Vicki Hatter and Ali Noland expire in 2023.