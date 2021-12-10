Senators try to deny Saints another title

Shiloh Christian looks to go out in style before being bumped up next season to Class 5A for the 2022-24 reclassification cycle.

Going out in style means adding to the trophy case for Shiloh Christian, which faces Joe T. Robinson in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Shiloh Christian is one win away from its third consecutive state championship and eighth state title since 1998 when the Saints finished 15-0 under Gus Malzahn.

Jeff Conaway has the Saints on top again with an offense led by junior quarterback Eli Wisdom, a dual-threat who has rushed for over 1,000 yards and passed for 2,793 yards and 35 touchdowns. He has plenty of help with players like Kaden Henley, an Arkansas commit, and Ben Baker, who scored five rushing touchdowns in last week's 57-54 victory Arkadelphia in a semifinal game at Champions Stadium.

Saturday's game is a rematch from 2019 when Joe T. Robinson beat Shiloh Christian 56-28. The Saints contributed to their demise in that game with five turnovers that led to four scores for the Senators.

That can't happen in a championship game, especially with the quality of athletes Joe T. Robinson has on both sides of the ball. The Senators have won 13 consecutive after losing to Pulaski Academy in the season-opener.

Joe T. Robinson has advanced easily through the playoffs and they scored on six of their first seven possessions while eliminating tradition-rich Warren 43-13 last week in a semifinal game. Conversely, Shiloh Christian barely won 57-54 last week in a game Arkadelphia coach Trey Schucker said was a shame either team had to lose. But the Saints did win like they've done so many times before in big-time games.

I'll take the Saints over the Senators in a final bow for Shiloh Christian before heading off to 5A.

RICK'S PICK Shiloh Christian

RICK'S PICKS

LAST WEEK 2-1 (66 percent)

OVERALL 221-44 (84 percent)