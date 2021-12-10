Sources: N.Y. Trump deposition sought

NEW YORK -- The New York state attorney general, Letitia James, is seeking to question former President Donald Trump under oath in a civil fraud investigation, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, an unusual move that comes at a critical juncture in a parallel criminal investigation into the former president.

James, whose office is also participating in the criminal investigation being run by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., wants to question Trump on Jan. 7 as part of her separate civil inquiry into his business practices.

If James finds evidence of wrongdoing in the civil inquiry, she could file a lawsuit against Trump, but she could not file criminal charges.

Her request comes as Vance is pushing to determine whether Trump or his family business, the Trump Organization, engaged in criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values to potential lenders.

Vance, a Democrat, did not seek reelection and is leaving office at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor elected in November.

Because the two investigations overlap -- both James and Vance have been focused on whether Trump inflated his property values to secure financing and their offices are working together on the criminal inquiry -- Trump could refuse to sit for a deposition once James formally subpoenas him. Ronald P. Fischetti, a lawyer for Trump, said in a brief interview Thursday that he would ask a judge to quash the subpoena.

Trump's lawyers are likely to argue that the former president's testimony could be unfairly used against him in the criminal investigation, violating the constitutional right against self-incrimination.

If a judge sided with James, Trump could invoke his Fifth Amendment right and decline to respond to questions.

Still, while that decision could not be used against Trump in the criminal investigation, it might harm him in James' civil inquiry. Jurors are barred from inferring anything from a defendant's refusal to testify in a criminal case, but the same is not true in a civil inquiry, where Trump's silence could be used against him.

News of the move came just hours before James said that she would seek reelection as state attorney general.

James, a Democrat, had announced in late October that she was running for governor, two months after a sexual harassment investigation she oversaw led former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. She had been expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in an increasingly crowded field.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a statement. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do."

Trump has repeatedly referred to both the criminal and the civil investigations as politically motivated witch hunts and has denied all wrongdoing.

Fischetti said that the news of James' request had not come as a surprise.

"This is what the AG has been doing, working hand in glove with the DA's office," he said, implying that James' decision was political and noting that she intended to seek reelection.

Danny Frost, a spokesperson for Vance, said that James' request was "not part of the criminal investigation." He declined to elaborate and would not say whether James' office had notified Vance's prosecutors about the request to question Trump.

Since she became attorney general in 2019, James' office filed dozens of lawsuits against the Trump administration over federal policies on immigration, the environment and other matters.

Her office would not comment Thursday on the investigation -- now stretching more than two years -- that involves an examination of whether Trump's company misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets.

James' civil investigation into Trump, which has been underway since March 2019, is focused on some of the same strands as the criminal investigation being overseen by Vance and has included scrutiny of similar properties, including Trump's Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County.

Last winter, James was able to obtain a number of documents relating to the inquiry after a judge twice rejected Trump's attempts to block their release. Some of the documents were relevant to a conservation easement at the Seven Springs.

James was examining then whether the easement -- a legal agreement meant to protect a land's conservation value -- was legitimate and whether the Trump Organization had improperly valued the estate, allowing it a $21 million tax deduction to which it should not have been entitled.

Over the course of the investigation, James' prosecutors have also scrutinized some of Trump's other financial transactions, including the restructuring of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago in 2010.

If Trump is deposed next year, it would be the second time he has been questioned under oath since leaving office.

In October, he was questioned for hours in connection with a lawsuit filed by a group of demonstrators who said Trump's bodyguards had attacked them outside Trump Tower in 2015.

That deposition has not yet been released, and it is not clear when it might become public.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum of The New York Times and by Michael R. Sisak and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press.