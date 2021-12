Sportsboard

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LAST 3 GAMES

UAPB MEN (1-10)

Dec. 1: at Iowa State, lost 83-64 Dec. 4: at Baylor, lost 99-54 Dec. 8: vs. Arkansas State, lost 84-73

UAPB WOMEN (4-4)

Nov. 29: vs. Arkansas Baptist, won 96-27 Dec. 4: vs. Tulane (at Miami), won 79-74 Dec. 6: at Miami, lost 78-65

UAM MEN (5-3, 1-1 Great American)

Nov. 24: at Drury (Mo.), lost 70-64 Dec. 2: at Henderson State, lost 54-50 Dec. 4: vs. Arkansas Tech, won 58-55

UAM WOMEN (0-8, 0-2 Great American)

Nov. 28: at Texas-Tyler, lost 86-63 Dec. 2: at Henderson State, lost 75-39 Dec. 4: vs. Arkansas Tech, lost 72-66

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Prep basketball

Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest: Pine Bluff vs. Bryant, 5:30 p.m. Palestine-Wheatley at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

White Hall at Monticello (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

College basketball

Harding at UAM (women and men), 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep basketball

Clarendon at Dollarway (girls and boys), 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

College basketball

UAPB at Texas (men), 8 p.m.

Prep basketball

Lake Hamilton at Watson Chapel (girls and boys), 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College basketball

UAPB at Alabama-Birmingham (women), 6 p.m. THURSDAY, Dec. 16

Prep basketball

Warren at Pine Bluff (girls and boys), 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Prep basketball

Watson Chapel at Stuttgart (girls and boys), 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

College basketball

UAM at Ouachita Baptist (women and men), 1 p.m.

Ecclesia College at UAPB (men), 2 p.m.

Prep basketball

Dumas Classic Conway Classic: Watson Chapel vs. Russellville, 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Prep basketball

White Hall in Bauxite tournament (girls)

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

College basketball

UAPB at Central Arkansas (women), 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

College basketball

UAPB at SMU (women), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

College basketball

SW Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

College basketball

NW Oklahoma State at UAM (women and men), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

College basketball

Alabama A&M at UAPB (women and men), 5:30 p.m.