Springdale's Van Voast, who is seeking state Senate seat, is appealing misdemeanor convictions

SPRINGDALE -- Derek Van Voast, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for state Senate District 7, has appealed misdemeanor convictions in Springdale District Court to Washington County Circuit Court.

Van Voast, 41, of Springdale, was convicted June 10 of endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree and second-degree assault, according to circuit court records. Both are misdemeanors. Van Voast was charged in the case Feb. 3.

Records show a motion for appeal was filed July 8 by Van Voast's attorney, Chris Flanagin. A trial is set for Jan. 20 in Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay's courtroom. Flanagin didn't return a phone call for comment Thursday afternoon.

Van Voast said Thursday he's awaiting his day in court. He said he was charged because he was yelling at his child.

Arkansas law says a person commits assault in the second degree if the person recklessly creates a risk of physical injury to another person.

State law says endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree means the person recklessly created a risk of physical or mental harm of a minor.

A special primary election for the Senate seat is Tuesday. Van Voast faces Lisa Parks of Tontitown in the Democratic primary. Four candidates -- Jim Bob Duggar of Tontitown, Colby Fulfer of Springdale, Robert "Edge" Nowlin of Fayetteville and Steve Unger of Springdale -- are vying for the Republican nomination. A runoff for the Republican nomination, if necessary, will be Jan. 11. The special general election between the two nominees will be Feb. 8.

Court records also show the state intends to bring up past convictions of Van Voast in the appeal trial. Van Voast was convicted on April 15, 2013, of misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. He also was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in the third degree on Sept. 24, 2008.

Both of the previous cases were heard in Springdale District Court.

Lou Reed Sharp, chairman of the Washington County Democrats, said Van Voast needs to explain what happened. She said she doesn't know all the details but that she opposes any kind of domestic violence.

Parks, who is Van Voast's opponent in the Democratic primary, didn't return a phone call Thursday.

The District 7 seat opened when Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, resigned Oct. 28 to take a lobbying job. This left the district with a vacancy for the rest of Eads' term, which expires at the end of next year.