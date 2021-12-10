State to get $250,000 to fight crime

Arkansas will receive more than $250,000 in federal funds to address violent crime, including gun violence.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it will distribute more than $17.5 million in 88 grants nationwide to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

Law enforcement agencies in the Eastern District of Arkansas will receive $142,193. The district includes the Little Rock metropolitan area, Pine Bluff and Jonesboro.

Meanwhile, $108,584 will go to agencies in the Western District of Arkansas, which includes the northwest region of the state, Fort Smith, Hot Springs and Texarkana.

The 2017 mass shooting that left 28 people injured at the now-defunct Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock has made Project Safe Neighborhoods "one of our [office's] highest priorities," Jonathan Ross, interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said in a news release.

Ross said the federal award should aid community outreach in areas with high crime rates.

"It is my belief that community outreach will help to foster dialogue and build trust between law enforcement and the communities it serves, resulting in increased safety and effective policing," he said.

David Clay Fowlkes, interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said in a news release that the grant funding will support "the prosecution of violent criminals in possession of firearms."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland revived Project Safe Neighborhoods in May, and the news releases describes the initiative as "a two-decade old evidence-based and community-oriented program focused on reducing violent crime."

"Ensuring the safety of all Americans is the highest priority for the Department of Justice, but when it comes to violent crime, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in the news releases. "We have to work closely with local public safety agencies as well as community organizations to craft individual strategies unique to each community's needs."