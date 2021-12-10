Streets budget slashes 10 jobs

The Pine Bluff Street Department will be cutting 10 vacant positions, freeing up more than $450,000, as well as returning about $399,000 to its budget from matching a Federal Transit Authority Grant for the Transit Department.

After delaying approval of the Pine Bluff Street Department budget last week, the chairman of Pine Bluff's Public Works Committee Ivan Whitfield and committee member Joni Alexander advanced the budget during a rescheduled Public Works budget hearing Wednesday.

With the extra revenue, the Street Department will be able to give the raises it proposed and purchase a "pull-behind hot box" to help the department fix potholes.

Street Department employees who were not making the minimum salary, as determined by a salary survey, would have their pay increased to the minimum. If approved, raises would then be implemented on a tier system.

A 15% raise would go to employees whose salaries are $40,000 and below. Those who make $40,001 to $50,000 would receive 10% raises, and 5% raises would go to those who make more than $50,000.

Alexander proposed 10% raises for three positions whose salaries are $50,000 or more each, if the budget allowed.

Alexander said the Street Department is different from other non-uniformed departments because of the working conditions and requirements of those jobs. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington agreed and said the director is on call 24/7.

"Over the time I've been here, I have watched their working conditions. Nobody is exposed to the level of working conditions outside like they are," Washington said.

She did question whether Street Department Director Rick Rhoden would he be able to operate his department with those positions cut.

Rhoden said he needed as many people as possible. Office manager Danielle Nixon said the applicants the Street Department gets either don't qualify, fail the drug test, or they work for 30 days and quit because of the hard work involved and the relatively low pay.

"Those are the positions we can eliminate because we can't fill them," said Nixon, who added that they aren't receiving applications at this point.

Though no total figure was released for how much the raises would cost, the committee figured that, even with the purchase of the pot-hole repairs device, money would be left over to go toward installation of new street lights and speed humps.

Alexander added that $150,000 is needed to install new street lights, especially in hot spot areas, and $50,000 is needed for speed humps.

"It appears we are going to be able to make all of these adjustments and equipment purchases without going over the projected budget," said Whitfield.

"I am more satisfied this year than ever before because for the past eight years it has always been 'keep everything the same and don't change anything,'" said Rhoden. "I really appreciate y'all working with us this year on changes."

The Public Works Committee accepted the budget with the amendments. The budget will now go to the Ways and Means Committee for consideration, and then on to the full council.

After a deeper dive into the Parks and Recreation budget by the Public Works Committee, members said they felt that the funding associated with the operating budget, the advertising budget and numerous part-time positions was overstated.

Parks Director Samuel Glover explained the sub-departments, providing a detailed breakdown of all 30 parks and facilities.

Glover did agree to some changes, such as removing two of the four Splash Pad part-time positions, but he cautioned against decreasing the budget in areas that would affect special operations, such as the fireworks in the park or the land of lights during the Christmas season.

Glover said his department works alongside Larry Mathews, director of Community Development, to fill the void of a non-existent city department, Public Works, stating "he does the projects, and we do the work."

"When something needs to happen on Main Street, here or there the Parks Department will share that workload," said Glover, who added that his budget reflects that activity.

Glover said his department is understaffed, with only one person mowing the softball and baseball fields, so additional help is contracted out to help. Consequently, the budget shows substantial spending in those areas.

Outside of their day-to-day operations, Parks and Recreation performs lawn care services in the city, as well as handling other called requests such as tree removal, brush cleanup, litter pickup and bedding replacements. Alexander said she felt that those jobs outside of Parks and Recreation's main operation needed to get their own line item in the budget.

"That's what is so confusing with all this is that we are running everything together," said Whitfield.

Alexander said she would like to see an increase in Glover's pay, which is less than the $60,000 the aquatic center director is paid, even though that operation falls under Parks and Recreation.

"I would like to see the director's salary go up or move the aquatic's center as their own department," said Alexander, who added that, compared with the other department heads, Glover is not receiving the minimum level of pay.

Glover said that for 2022 he plans more activities in the parks, such as tournaments and youth programming.

"We will be able to accommodate what the citizens said they wanted to see at our Parks and Recreation forum," said Glover.

A motion was made to advance the Parks and Recreation budget, which calls for reducing the advertising budget, increasing the director's salary, going through a process to eliminate some of the part-time positions to possibly turn them into full-time positions, and reducing other areas of spending.

On a related topic, Washington said during the meeting that she had met with financial advisers William Moss and George Stepps on Thursday and will present to the council their findings and suggestions during today's Ways and Means Committee meeting, where all city budgets will be up for consideration.