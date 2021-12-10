Struggling UConn sees streak end

ATLANTA -- Geno Auriemma wasn't feeling too good about his UConn Huskies even when they had their best player.

Now that Paige Bueckers is sidelined for up to two months with an injury, the longtime coach is really feeling pessimistic.

Georgia Tech made No. 3 UConn look downright feeble in the final quarter, pulling away for 57-44 victory Thursday night that showed just how tough its going to be for the Huskies without the reigning national player of the year.

"We're in a bad way right now as a team," Auriemma said. "I don't think we're gonna get it fixed. I really don't. I've been doing this a long, long time. I know coaches are supposed to be optimistic, eternal optimists. But I'm too old to be optimist. I'm a realist. I truly believe what I see."

With both teams struggling to muster offense, the game was tied at halftime (28-28) and at the end of the third quarter (39-39).

But Georgia Tech (7-2) pulled away in the fourth quarter before a raucous crowd of 4,578 to snap UConn's 240-game winning streak against unranked opponents.

The Huskies' last such loss came against St. John's on Feb. 18, 2012.

It also marked the first time since 2006 that UConn (5-2) has been held under 45 points in a game.

"You're always told that if you work work hard, play good defense, rebound the ball, you have a chance to win the game," Auriemma said. "But it's not going to win the game for you. You've still got to score. You still have to be organized. We're disorganized. That's the biggest thing I can tell you. We're a disorganized group right now, from the coaching on down."

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 15 points and Nerea Hermosa chipped in with 13 points to lead the Yellow Jackets.

UConn, averaging 74.5 points a game with Bueckers, missed its first nine shots of the final period, along with committing six turnovers.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) topped UConn with 13 points but made just 1 of 8 from three-point range and 6 of 19 shooting overall.

Bueckers was injured in the final minute of Sunday's 73-54 victory over Notre Dame. She suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months.

UConn also was without freshman Azzi Fudd, the nation's consensus top recruit last year. She is resting a stress injury to her right foot.

In other Top 25 women's games, Shaina Pellington had a season-high 16 points, Cate Reese added 13 and No. 6 Arizona overcame rust and the loss of starting forward Lauren Ware to an injury in the game's first minute to beat North Dakota State 59-47 in Tucson. The Wildcats are 8-0 for the fifth time in school history and second time in three seasons but looked like a team playing its first game in 12 days. Ware, a 6-3 sophomore who was averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, crumpled to the floor under Arizona's basket 33 seconds into the game, clutching her right knee and screaming in pain. Heaven Hamling scored 14 points for the Bison (4-6). ... Mackenzie Holmes had 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocked shots, and No. 10 Indiana dominated Fairfield 91-58. The Hoosiers (7-2) went on a 23-0 run in the first quarter and finished with a season high in points. Sydney Lowery scored 16 points for Fairfield (3-5). ... Deja Church had 20 points, Anessah Morrow added 18 points with 17 rebounds and DePaul topped No. 14 Kentucky 95-85 for its fourth consecutive win. The Blue Demons (8-2) shot 53% in the second half, including 56% in the fourth quarter. Darrione Rogers had 17 points and nine boards, Sonya Morris scored 13 points and Lexi Held had 10 as all five DePaul starters shot 50% or better. Robin Benton had 22 points while Jada Walker and Treasure Hunt each added 18 for Kentucky (6-2). ... Kayla Wells scored a season-high 25 points to lead No. 18 Texas A&M to an 88-43 rout of Texas Southern. Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair collected his program-best 439th victory with the Aggies, surpassing Shelby Metcalf. Blair is third among active coaches and 12th in Division I with 847 wins. He announced on Oct. 28 his planned retirement at the end of the season. Wells, Qadashah Hoppie, and Jordan Nixon were a combined 11-of-18 (61%) shooting from three-point range against Texas Southern (0-5).

Georgia Tech guard Sarah Bates (3) celebrates with fans after the team's win over Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) and teammates react to a foul call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner celebrates with nine-year-old Breden Garcia after Georgia Tech defeated Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma talks to forward Dorka Juhasz (14) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game agains Georgia Tech on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia Tech's Sarah Bates (3) and Lorela Cubaj (13) celebrate after Georgia Tech defeated Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) tries to drive past Georgia Tech guard Eylia Love during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma yells to players on the floor during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) and Connecticut guard Caroline Ducharme vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

