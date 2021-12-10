Super Quiz: Fictional Male Heroes

1. He took from the rich and gave to the poor.

2. He raged "a never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American way."

3. He was also known by the code number 007.

4. His famous line was "Live long and prosper."

5. One of his quotes was, "I yam what I yam, and that's all what I yam."

6. He said, "We'll always have Paris."

7. This lawyer was the father of Jeremy "Jem" and Jean Louise "Scout."

8. In "It's a Wonderful Life," he sacrifices his dreams to help his community.

9. He often carved the initial "Z" on objects to "sign his work."

ANSWERS:

1. Robin Hood

2. Superman

3. James Bond

4. Spock

5. Popeye

6. Rick Blaine

7. Atticus Finch

8. George Bailey

9. Zorro