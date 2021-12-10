Talks to salvage nuclear deal resume

VIENNA -- Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed Thursday in Vienna, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized. The talks' chairman said he detected "a renewed sense of purpose."

Diplomats from Britain, France and Germany had urged Tehran to come back with "realistic proposals" after the Iranian delegation made numerous demands last week that other parties to the accord deemed unacceptable. Last week's talks were the first in more than five months, a gap caused by a new hard-line government assuming power in Tehran.

European Union diplomat Enrique Mora, who chaired Thursday's meeting of all the deal's remaining signatories -- Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- said afterward that he felt "a renewed sense of purpose on the need to work and to reach an agreement on bringing the [agreement] back to life."

"Whether that will be confirmed and endorsed by negotiations on the details, we will see in the coming days," Mora said, adding that the positive impression "has to be tested."

He said that it is becoming "more imperative" with time to reach an agreement quickly.

The United States has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

Washington plans to send a delegation led by Robert Malley, the special U.S. envoy for Iran, to Vienna over the weekend.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said later Thursday the U.S. has "made clear to Iran that the only path out of sanctions is through nuclear compliance."

"If diplomacy cannot get on track soon, and if Iran's nuclear program continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran's revenue-producing sectors," Psaki said. She added that she wouldn't get into "additional specifics" about that.

The accord sealed in Vienna in 2015, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was meant to rein in Iran's nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions.

When Trump pulled out of the pact, much of the Israeli public cheered. Then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took credit for making it happen, and current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed it as "a great day for the free world." Many Israelis agreed with their government that it was up to Israel to pursue an Iran policy of zero engagement, maximum economic pressure and clandestine sabotage attacks.

After 2018, Israel increasingly publicized its shadow efforts to hamper Iran's nuclear progress. In the summer of 2020, a series of mysterious explosions took place at or near sensitive Iranian nuclear facilities. In November 2020, the country's top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was ambushed and killed in an assassination near Tehran widely attributed to Israel.

But the escalation of alleged sabotage attacks has coincided with unprecedented Iranian production of highly enriched uranium. Earlier this year, Iran reached 60% uranium enrichment, approaching the 90% purity level needed for a nuclear weapon, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in August.

Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin, the former head of Israeli military intelligence, said on Channel 12 last week that the "issue of material is maybe already behind us. Israel needs to focus on the weaponization phase," referring to techniques for delivering and triggering a bomb.

Danny Citrinowicz, the former head of the Iran branch of Israel's military intelligence unit, said the attacks on targets in Iran had played into the hands of that country's hard-liners, who sought to accelerate the nuclear program.

"History has proven that the attacks were maybe a kind of tactical miracle, like James Bond movies, but they were strategic failures," said Citrinowicz, now a senior research fellow at the Institute for Policy and Strategy in Herzliya. "Even if they delayed the nuclear program for one week or one month, then what?"

The Israeli military on Nov. 4 received a $1.5 billion budget allocation for a potential strike on Iran to pay for aircraft, intelligence-gathering drones and armaments, and officials in the Israel Defense Forces assert that military action has always been on the table.

"We, as the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] and Israel, are prepared to defend ourselves, by ourselves," said a senior military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

But former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak wrote on the Israeli news site Ynet that Israel can learn from experience that Iran has the ability to advance its nuclear program, even under sanctions, and that publicly breaking with the United States on Iran policy -- as Netanyahu did with the Obama administration -- serves no national security purpose.

"This new reality requires a sober assessment of the situation, decisions and actions and not hollow public threats - which may impress some Israeli citizens, but not the Iranians nor their negotiating partners," he said.

Russia's delegate to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, described Thursday's talks as "constructive" and tweeted that there were "important commonalities," including on a need to conclude the talks quickly and successfully.

Mora said participants are approaching the task "with the realism necessary to get an agreement, because it's difficult, because there are different positions, because some points are still extremely open."

"We have to close them and we don't have all the time of the world," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Kiyoko Metzler of The Associated Press and by Shira Rubin of The Washington Post.