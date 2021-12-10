Teacher offering stretch of yoga

Florence Love is a fighter. Maybe not the Hollywood superhero type, but one who used warrior poses and other yoga positions to reshape and rebuild her body as well as her life.

It worked.

Love of Pine Bluff was pregnant with her second child when she became “extremely ill,” but the doctors couldn’t run any tests until she was about six weeks pregnant.

In February 2003, the young mother was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and colitis, and the blockage in her colon was so bad that she had her first surgery the same month.

She would have a third child and another five more surgeries.

The resulting chronic condition would rack her body with illness, often forcing her to delay plans, and when needed, her family stepped in to help.

“It took me about 12 years of ups and downs, battling my health. … I struggled with pain and depression. But I’m a fighter, a warrior,” Love said.

For her, there is no conflict between yoga and the Christian faith, but she said, “Others don’t always see it that way.” She recommended that an interested person give it a try before dismissing yoga or meditation altogether.

HER TWO-PART JOURNEY TO HEALING

Her daughters were enrolled in Taekwondo, and Love was fascinated by the mind-body connection so she enrolled in a yoga program through YouTube University.

Almost unaware of the results, she finally noticed the more she moved, the less pain she experienced.

She also took up meditation.

“I changed what I ate. As I became more positive, I realized I was healing my mind, body and spirit,” Love said.

But the change had far-reaching consequences.

“Not only was I helping myself but helping others,” Love said.

It wasn’t the magic cure because she did get sick again, but it was less frequent and less severe. Her journey didn’t end there.

Love’s last surgery was in November 2019, because her intestine and colon were fusing together. She lived with a colostomy bag for eight months, battled two staph infections and more.

“As soon as the doctor said it was OK, I started moving my body,” Love said.

Then she was injured in a car crash March 1, 2021, weighing only about 90 pounds, but recovered and returned to yoga.

Love recalled the difficulties she had in mending.

“The first day was so painful. I struggled with Down Dog, one of yoga’s easiest and most basic poses,” she said.

But she persevered. This year, Love started classes at the Arkansas Yoga Collective in Little Rock on March 10 and graduated Aug. 14 with a yoga teacher certificate that required 200 hours of classroom training. She is registered with the Yoga Alliance.

“No matter your age or your life’s circumstances, you have the power to heal within you. … Yoga is a great first step,” Love said.

EXPANDING HER YOGA FOOTPRINT

Before graduation, Love, who was also a substitute teacher for the White Hall School District, was teaching youngsters yoga.

“It was easy and calming for the kids,” Love said.

Her teaching has expanded outside the White Hall and Pine Bluff classrooms, and she is teaching yoga at two rehabilitation centers.

She also offers a Yoga in the Garden session every second Sunday in the month. It’s from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the State Street Good Earth Community Garden at the corner of 14th Avenue and State Street at Pine Bluff. She will lead a group this Sunday.

YOGA AT ASC

From 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Love will lead Yoga in the Loft in the ARTSpace on Main at 623 S. Main St. A program of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, the workshop includes yoga instruction, stretching and relaxation.

Entry is recommended at $15 per person, with the center providing a pay-what-you-can option. The workshop is limited to 20 participants ages 13 and older, and yoga-appropriate attire is encouraged.

Participants are asked to register before the event by visiting asc701.org/adult-classes or calling (870) 536-3375.





Certified yoga instructor Florence Love will lead Yoga in the Loft at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the ARTSpace on Main at 623 S. Main St., as part of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ workshop. (Special to The Commercial)





