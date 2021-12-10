Sections
Texarkana police arrest Louisiana man wanted for attempted second degree murder

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:45 a.m.

The Texarkana Police Department arrested a West Monroe, La., man wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Christopher Williams, 23, is wanted in a shooting in Monroe, La., in September. According to authorities, a man walked up to a parked car and demanded money, then shot the man who was in the car. Authorities in Ouachita Parish identified the accused shooter as Williams. They said Williams has been on the run since.

Texarkana officers received a call about "a suspicious person" in the 700 block of Hickory Street and arrested the person about 8 a.m., according to a news release Thursday from the department.

After checking further into the person's background, authorities identified him as the man wanted in the September shooting. Williams is awaiting extradition to Monroe.

Print Headline: Suspect in Louisiana shooting arrested

